A Bull Like No Other: The 16-Quintal Jorawar Crowned Champion At Agricultural Fair
Jorawar's semen yields 600 seeds, having the potential to impregnate up to 4,800 cows per year
Published : October 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST
Meerut: At a three-day agricultural fair at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Agricultural University, a four-year-old bull named Jorawar, weighing 16 quintals, won first prize. Standing six feet tall and 14 feet long, Jorawar generates an income of Rs four lakh per month through semen sales, which breeders in Haryana use to improve cow breeds.
Cattle breeder Naseeb says Jorawar, a Holstein Friesian (Cross-Breed) Shankar bull whose mother produces 67 litres of milk daily, is a family member and not for sale, aiming only to improve animal breeds. His semen can impregnate up to 4,800 female animals annually.
Despite his young age, Jorawar possesses remarkable physical attributes. His robust size, height, and strength were the reasons he was given his name.
The bull's genetics are in high demand among cattle breeders in Haryana, who use his lineage to improve their own cow breeds. The fair drew participants from 18 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh, along with cattle breeders from Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Jorawar's owner, Naseeb, a cattle breeder from Sunaria village in Kurukshetra, Haryana, revealed more about the prize-winning bull. Naseeb explained that Jorawar is a calf produced from a worldwide 'semen' of the Shankar breed, specifically a Holstein Friesian (Cross Breed) Shankar bull.
This was the first time Naseeb brought Jorawar to the fair, where the bull was declared the champion of the competition. Naseeb said, "We hear that people bring their cattle to the slaughterhouse. Some cost Rs one crore, some cost Rs 10 crores, but 'Jorawar' does not have any price. He is not here for sale. He works only to improve the breed of animals. We have built this 'seaman' bank at home."
"Jorawar is like a family member to us. We want farmers to benefit. Such bulls should be more in numbers so that the cattle breed gets good. It will be beneficial for farmers and animal husbandry," Naseeb said.
The owner further disclosed details about Jorawar's substantial income, which comes from his services as a breeding bull. Naseeb has established a 'semen' bank at his home for this purpose. Semen is collected from Jorawar at least 8 times a month, with each collection yielding between 500 and 600 seeds, or doses. This process allows for the potential impregnation of up to 4,800 female animals per year. Veterinarians who purchase semen in large quantities pay a different price than individuals who buy it retail, which costs Rs 100 per dose.
"If you talk about 'strong' diets, he also drinks milk for calcium along with green fodder, sawdust, kaal, gram, chickpeas, soybeans. Jaggery is given every day to maintain immunity. Protein and many other things are fed regularly, so that his health remains intact," Naseeb said.
Naseeb reveals that he often hears some people feed their pets with dry fruit, but he won't lie. Dry fruit is not fodder for animals, he felt.
"Apart from this, sufficient calcium is found in milk. A mixture prepared from ghee or pure mustard oil is also given in the diet for freshness and energy in the body," Naseeb said.
One Vishal oversees 'Jorawar' as well as accounts for its earnings. He has been given the responsibility as a 'Munim'. Vishal explains that there are many other animals besides 'Jorawar' and all of them are maintained. There is a team of 10 people for their care and cleaning.
Sunaria, a resident Karmveer of Kurukshetra, who has been working for 25 years for the improvement of cattle breed, says that by running his own semen bank, he is constantly trying to ensure that the farmers who are involved in animal husbandry should at least be happy by keeping cattle.
While Jorawar has been honoured in many different events due to his beauty and strong body, his buffalo bull Yuvraj has also been champion 80 times in different competitions in 30 years.