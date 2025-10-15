ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Bull Like No Other: The 16-Quintal Jorawar Crowned Champion At Agricultural Fair

The bull Jorawar is attracting visitors at the agriculture fair ( ETV Bharat )

Meerut: At a three-day agricultural fair at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Agricultural University, a four-year-old bull named Jorawar, weighing 16 quintals, won first prize. Standing six feet tall and 14 feet long, Jorawar generates an income of Rs four lakh per month through semen sales, which breeders in Haryana use to improve cow breeds. Cattle breeder Naseeb says Jorawar, a Holstein Friesian (Cross-Breed) Shankar bull whose mother produces 67 litres of milk daily, is a family member and not for sale, aiming only to improve animal breeds. His semen can impregnate up to 4,800 female animals annually. Despite his young age, Jorawar possesses remarkable physical attributes. His robust size, height, and strength were the reasons he was given his name. The bull Jorawar at the agriculture fair (ETV Bharat) The bull's genetics are in high demand among cattle breeders in Haryana, who use his lineage to improve their own cow breeds. The fair drew participants from 18 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh, along with cattle breeders from Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Punjab. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Jorawar's owner, Naseeb, a cattle breeder from Sunaria village in Kurukshetra, Haryana, revealed more about the prize-winning bull. Naseeb explained that Jorawar is a calf produced from a worldwide 'semen' of the Shankar breed, specifically a Holstein Friesian (Cross Breed) Shankar bull. This was the first time Naseeb brought Jorawar to the fair, where the bull was declared the champion of the competition. Naseeb said, "We hear that people bring their cattle to the slaughterhouse. Some cost Rs one crore, some cost Rs 10 crores, but 'Jorawar' does not have any price. He is not here for sale. He works only to improve the breed of animals. We have built this 'seaman' bank at home."