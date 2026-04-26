ETV Bharat / offbeat

British Era School In Ghaziabad That Witnessed Unravelling Of History

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Few people are aware that there stands an educational institution in Ghaziabad that has witnessed unraveling of history. The Town School has witnessed India’s fight for independence and the two world wars among other developments. It is a living document of almost a century and a half of history and development.

It is presently known as the Secondary School in the Wright Ganj area of the city. When the historic building began to deteriorate, the government constructed a new building on the campus in 2001 to ensure the safety of the students. The old building still stands. While its roof is damaged in some areas, its strength remains intact.

Established in 1881, the building where the school stands was previously a guesthouse for British officials. It was in 1883 that formal classes began at the Town School. From then on, the institution began to establish its identity in the field of education.

The present Principal, Laik Ahmed disclosed, "When this School was founded, Ghaziabad was a tehsil of Meerut and students from surrounding areas such as Dadri, Dhaulana, Modinagar and Loni came to attend it."

This was a time when educational resources were limited. Over a thousand students attended the Town School which was a significant number for that time. During British rule, students from this school played important roles in various segments of society.

The old building of Town School (ETV Bharat)

Ahmed further disclosed, "This school also had a hostel for students which was considered a significant convenience in those days. Students from distant areas lived here to complete their studies."