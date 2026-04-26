British Era School In Ghaziabad That Witnessed Unravelling Of History
All the student records and admission registers are preserved since the school's inception during the British rule
Published : April 26, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Few people are aware that there stands an educational institution in Ghaziabad that has witnessed unraveling of history. The Town School has witnessed India’s fight for independence and the two world wars among other developments. It is a living document of almost a century and a half of history and development.
It is presently known as the Secondary School in the Wright Ganj area of the city. When the historic building began to deteriorate, the government constructed a new building on the campus in 2001 to ensure the safety of the students. The old building still stands. While its roof is damaged in some areas, its strength remains intact.
Established in 1881, the building where the school stands was previously a guesthouse for British officials. It was in 1883 that formal classes began at the Town School. From then on, the institution began to establish its identity in the field of education.
The present Principal, Laik Ahmed disclosed, "When this School was founded, Ghaziabad was a tehsil of Meerut and students from surrounding areas such as Dadri, Dhaulana, Modinagar and Loni came to attend it."
This was a time when educational resources were limited. Over a thousand students attended the Town School which was a significant number for that time. During British rule, students from this school played important roles in various segments of society.
Ahmed further disclosed, "This school also had a hostel for students which was considered a significant convenience in those days. Students from distant areas lived here to complete their studies."
The Town School consisted of four buildings of which two housed classrooms, one a dormitory and the fourth served as the principal's residence. This structure clearly demonstrates that education was conducted in a systematic and disciplined manner even at that time.
This building boasts a unique construction that was designed to keep the interiors cool even during the summer. Each classroom features a unique skylight structure that ensures good air circulation even without fans or coolers. The ventilators ensured natural ventilation, maintaining a comfortable atmosphere. Even today, when one enters the classrooms in this old building, one can feel cool even in the summer heat. The air flow is consistent, making it feel as if coolers are running outside.
The old registers contain all the information pertaining to the students in Urdu that was the administrative and educational language of the time. These records not only keep the school's history alive but also demonstrate the preservation of these records by various Headmasters.
The contributions of Jagdish Sharan Sharma, who served as the Principal between 1998 and 2012 have gone unmentioned. He was awarded the President's Medal and played a key role in preserving the old records. His efforts have kept the institution connected to its past.
The current Principal continues this tradition saying, “I strive to preserve the historical documents.”
Since independence, the school has had a total of 14 Principals, each of whom has worked to advance the institution in their respective roles. The Headmaster's room displays the names of all the headmasters who have served the school since independence. The signboards inside and outside the school also clearly reflect its multilingual and cultural heritage.
Inside, signs are displayed in Hindi and Urdu while outside the school building, verses are written in Sanskrit. This diversity is a testament to the institution's accommodating nature, embracing diverse languages and cultures. Another interesting fact recorded in the pages of history is that the first student to be admitted to the school was a girl named Gopal. This information is still preserved in the school records and remains a part of the institution's glorious history.
Those who attended this school in the past still visit occasionally and reminisce about their time there. For them, this building is more than just a brick and stone structure, but an important part of their lives. Remarkably, although the old building has been damaged, all student records and admission registers have been preserved since the school's inception during British rule.