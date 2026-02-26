ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Bihar School Where Students Become Teachers After Class Hours, Teach 800 Slum Kids For Free In Nalanda

By Mohammad Mahmood Alam

Nalanda: A school in Bihar Sharif is changing the norm and rewriting the new normal with the help of senior students, who don the role of teachers after school hours to educate slum children living on the periphery. An initiative that started as a small mission in 2016 has now emerged as a movement that is shaping the lives of nearly 800 children who were otherwise whiling away their time in dark and dingy alleys.

The school operates on the premises of a private school in Khandakpar, Bihar Sharif, in Nalanda district of Bihar. Here, senior school students voluntarily teach underprivileged children for free after regular school hours.

Like Nusrat Khatoon, for whom the school was more than a classroom. It also became her lifeline after her father passed away in Delhi during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the family in financial distress.

“That was such a difficult time that I thought I would have to stop studying. But the school supported me. When everyone else abandoned me, my teacher here stood by me. That is why I was able to continue my education,” Nusrat recalls.

She completed her matriculation with second division and received a mobile phone from her teacher as a gift. Today, Nusrat teaches younger children at the same school and earns Rs 1,000 a month, money which she gives to her mother to run the household and support her two sisters. One of them studies in Class 9 at the same school.

“Education at the school is free and tuition classes are offered in the evening. So when I teach, whatever I earn helps my family survive,” she says.

Anjali is in Class 4, but she has made up her mind to join the Army and serve the nation. Her father works as a carpenter and struggles to support four children.

“A senior Didi told us to come and study, so we come and do not have to pay anything for our classes. We also get notebooks and books. I want to become a soldier,” says Anjali, who, for the past six years, has been attending the school regularly, dreaming of making it big one day.

The story of the school’s origin is interesting and praiseworthy. A group of school-going children noticed that many children in nearby slums spent their days playing on the streets, often fighting and using abusive language. Two of the students, Chandni and Priyanshi, decided that they should do something to change the situation of these slum children.

Chandni, who is physically challenged, went door-to-door in Dalit settlements, persuading parents to send their children for classes. What started in 2016 with just 30 children has now grown into a structured initiative supported by nearly 100 senior student volunteers under the banner of the Interact Club, a wing of the Rotary Club.