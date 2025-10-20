ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Bengal Village Worships 'Matiya Kali' On Clay Altar For 600 Years

Sushanta Barman, a villager, said, "The Matiya Kali puja is very old, which has been taking place since the time of my forefathers. People from places afar, including Dakshin Dinajpur, Raiganj and Malda, come here to seek blessings."

The worship has been taking place on Deepannita Amavasya, or the new moon night of the Kartika month, for the last six centuries. The idol is placed on a clay altar, and it gradually gets dismantled to the ground after the ritual. The puja was started in the then undivided Bengal about 600 years back, and Zaminder Raghavendra Roychowdury became its chief patron during the Colonial era. No permanent temple has been made due to a divine message received through a dream.

Kushmandi (Dakshin Dinajpur): Every year, villagers of Aminpur under Kushmandi in West Bengal's Dakshin Dinajpur worship one of the ancient forms of the goddess Kali, known as "Maa Matiya Kali" in a clay temple, as there is no permanent temple as per traditions followed for years.

As the deity rests on clay, all members of the Zaminder family sleep on the ground during puja days. It's said that earlier, the deity used to be known as 'Ratanti Kali', as the Zaminder family fought successfully against the British with her blessings. Later, it came to be known as 'Ma Matiya Kali' as the deity is worshipped on the clay altar. People of the area offer a puja before starting any new endeavour.

Sunilchandra Das, a resident, said, "I am 74 now and have been seeing this puja since my childhood. I don't know how long I will be able to observe it. This puja was started by Zamindar Raghavendra Roychowdhury. Currently, the descendants of the Zamindar family and the villagers organise it."

Animal sacrifice is still followed during the puja. (ETV Bharat)

Devotess from far-flung places throng Aminpur to fulfil their desire. The worship accompanies a fair, and there is a Panchamukhi Shiva temple beside the dedicated spot for puja. After Zamindari was abolished, a sevait and the current generation of the Zaminder family administer the puja. The ritual of animal sacrifice is still followed here.

Priest Bishwanath Singha said, "The worship of 'Maa Matiya Kali' is held in Aminpur according to the rules formulated by the Zaminder clan. All offerings to the goddess are sponsored by them. We do not ask for any help from anyone in the area. A large number of sacrifices, including animals, are made during the puja."