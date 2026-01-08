ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Bat Kingdom In Assam: How One Family In Jonai Built A Sanctuary In Their Backyard

Jonai: At a time when forests across Assam are shrinking rapidly forcing birds and wildlife toward extinction on account of human encroachment and illegal activities, a family in Jonai has been quietly scripting an extraordinary story of conservation.

In Amritpur village of Jonai, a dense bamboo grove shelters a thriving kingdom of bats. It is a home to thousands of these often misunderstood creatures. For over three decades, the Pegu family has protected this habitat with unwavering dedication, offering a rare and inspiring example of grassroots environmental stewardship.

Lakshikanta Pegu, Narayan Pegu and Bolen Pegu along with four other brothers, have jointly preserved this natural haven on nearly 20 bighas of land.

What makes their effort remarkable is that the bamboo forest is not separated from their lives and it surrounds their home. The family lives amidst the trees, birds and bats, sharing space in harmony with nature.

Recalling how the story began, Narayan Pegu disclosed, “Our father owned elephants that needed forests. He preserved this patch of jungle for them. Over time, as forests elsewhere disappeared, bats began taking shelter here. For the last 30 to 35 years, this bamboo grove has become their permanent home.”

The journey has not been without challenges. At times, local youths attempted to hunt bats using catapults. The Pegu family stood firm, intervening repeatedly to protect the mammals.

“We made it clear that these bats are safe here. That’s how we managed to protect this bat kingdom,” Narayan added.

Despite being engaged in different professions and living in different places, all the seven brothers remain deeply connected to their ancestral land. Whenever they return home, they prioritize the care of the grove- never cutting trees, only planting more. Their land today is a rich mosaic of bamboo clusters, areca nut garden, orange orchard beneath areca trees, lemon and coconut trees, vegetable patches, fish ponds and livestock sheds.