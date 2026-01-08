A Bat Kingdom In Assam: How One Family In Jonai Built A Sanctuary In Their Backyard
For over three decades, the Pegu family has protected a bamboo habitat with unwavering dedication, offering a rare and inspiring example of grassroots environmental stewardship
Jonai: At a time when forests across Assam are shrinking rapidly forcing birds and wildlife toward extinction on account of human encroachment and illegal activities, a family in Jonai has been quietly scripting an extraordinary story of conservation.
In Amritpur village of Jonai, a dense bamboo grove shelters a thriving kingdom of bats. It is a home to thousands of these often misunderstood creatures. For over three decades, the Pegu family has protected this habitat with unwavering dedication, offering a rare and inspiring example of grassroots environmental stewardship.
Lakshikanta Pegu, Narayan Pegu and Bolen Pegu along with four other brothers, have jointly preserved this natural haven on nearly 20 bighas of land.
What makes their effort remarkable is that the bamboo forest is not separated from their lives and it surrounds their home. The family lives amidst the trees, birds and bats, sharing space in harmony with nature.
Recalling how the story began, Narayan Pegu disclosed, “Our father owned elephants that needed forests. He preserved this patch of jungle for them. Over time, as forests elsewhere disappeared, bats began taking shelter here. For the last 30 to 35 years, this bamboo grove has become their permanent home.”
The journey has not been without challenges. At times, local youths attempted to hunt bats using catapults. The Pegu family stood firm, intervening repeatedly to protect the mammals.
“We made it clear that these bats are safe here. That’s how we managed to protect this bat kingdom,” Narayan added.
Despite being engaged in different professions and living in different places, all the seven brothers remain deeply connected to their ancestral land. Whenever they return home, they prioritize the care of the grove- never cutting trees, only planting more. Their land today is a rich mosaic of bamboo clusters, areca nut garden, orange orchard beneath areca trees, lemon and coconut trees, vegetable patches, fish ponds and livestock sheds.
Bolen Pegu explained how the bat population grew alongside the forest. “When we were children, there were only a few bats. As the forests elsewhere vanished, more bats started arriving. Our father had the foresight to keep this land forested. Later, we planted more trees among the bamboo. That’s when the number of bats increased significantly. Today, thousands of bats live here safely.”
Every evening, the bats fly out in large numbers in search of food, returning at dawn to the bamboo grove. By morning, the area comes alive with the sounds of bats and birds, creating a serene, almost surreal atmosphere.
The Pegu family’s forest is not just a bat sanctuary. It hosts a wide variety of trees such as Elephant Apple, Black Myrobalan, Champak, Dubanga and large bamboo species. Wildlife including egrets, hornbills, owls, monkeys, vultures, mynas, woodpeckers and many other bird species can also be spotted here. Students from schools in Jonai and Pasighat, along with nature lovers, frequently visit the grove to witness this unique coexistence.
Recognizing the vulnerability of such an open sanctuary, the family has appealed to the government for support.
“Protecting such a large forest is not easy. There is always a risk of outsiders cutting trees or harming bats. If fencing and basic protection could be provided, it would help immensely,” they said.
Importantly, conservation has not come at the cost of livelihood. Through sustainable farming, the family earns a substantial income of approximately Rs 60,000 annually from coconuts, Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh from areca nuts, Rs 4 to Rs 5 lakh from betel leaf and fish farming along with additional income from oranges, vegetables and livestock. Even family members in government jobs return home to work in the fields, driven by a deep-rooted farming tradition.
As wildlife habitats continue to disappear, the Pegu family’s bamboo forest stands as a reminder that humans and nature can coexist.
“Just as humans need a home, birds and animals also need a place to live. If trees survive, humans will survive,” they believe. For more than 35 years, the Pegu family of Amritpur has safeguarded thousands of bats within their own homestead, not for recognition or reward, but out of respect for nature.