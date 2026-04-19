ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Bank In Faridabad Where Deposits And Withdrawals Are In Free Medicines

Faridabad: There is a unique bank operational in Haryana's Faridabad, where the deposits and withdrawals are not in money but in the shape of medicines. This bank is operated by a local Meenu and around a dozen of her friends. The purpose is to provide free medicines to those who cannot afford them in the present inflationary times.

This medicine bank has been operational for the last six years. Meenu and her friends are professionals working in diverse fields like lawyers, beauticians, and corporate professionals. Despite their busy schedule, they take out a couple of hours every day to go door to door to collect leftover medicines from people.

The team takes special care to ensure that medicines being given to the needy are not expired. The medicines collected are deposited in the medicine bank from which any needy person can come with a doctor's prescription and receive the necessary medicines free of charge.

A Bank In Faridabad Where Deposits And Withdrawals Are In Free Medicines (ETV Bharat)

Meenu is also associated with several doctors who provide free prescriptions to patients. Furthermore, if someone faces a medical emergency, Meenu and her team are there for them 24 hours a day. They do not charge a single rupee for this service.

"We started this medicine bank six years ago when I noticed that the poor people are not able to buy medicines due to a lack of money. On the other hand, some people dump leftover medicines in the garbage. I thought, why not collect these medicines and give them to the needy? I discussed this idea with my friends who agreed to join the initiative,” Meenu told ETV Bharat.

She related that she then formed a group that started going door to door to collect leftover medicines. “We also appealed to people through social media, asking if they have any leftover medicines, they can give them to us. Impressed by our campaign, people started sending medicines through couriers. The situation today is such that people even donate medicines from abroad. Many times when someone suffering from a serious disease passes away, their family donate the leftover medicines, which we segregate. We discard the medicines that have expired," she added.