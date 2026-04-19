A Bank In Faridabad Where Deposits And Withdrawals Are In Free Medicines
The medicine bank has been operational for the last six years, bringing much-needed relief to the poor patients.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Faridabad: There is a unique bank operational in Haryana's Faridabad, where the deposits and withdrawals are not in money but in the shape of medicines. This bank is operated by a local Meenu and around a dozen of her friends. The purpose is to provide free medicines to those who cannot afford them in the present inflationary times.
This medicine bank has been operational for the last six years. Meenu and her friends are professionals working in diverse fields like lawyers, beauticians, and corporate professionals. Despite their busy schedule, they take out a couple of hours every day to go door to door to collect leftover medicines from people.
The team takes special care to ensure that medicines being given to the needy are not expired. The medicines collected are deposited in the medicine bank from which any needy person can come with a doctor's prescription and receive the necessary medicines free of charge.
Meenu is also associated with several doctors who provide free prescriptions to patients. Furthermore, if someone faces a medical emergency, Meenu and her team are there for them 24 hours a day. They do not charge a single rupee for this service.
"We started this medicine bank six years ago when I noticed that the poor people are not able to buy medicines due to a lack of money. On the other hand, some people dump leftover medicines in the garbage. I thought, why not collect these medicines and give them to the needy? I discussed this idea with my friends who agreed to join the initiative,” Meenu told ETV Bharat.
She related that she then formed a group that started going door to door to collect leftover medicines. “We also appealed to people through social media, asking if they have any leftover medicines, they can give them to us. Impressed by our campaign, people started sending medicines through couriers. The situation today is such that people even donate medicines from abroad. Many times when someone suffering from a serious disease passes away, their family donate the leftover medicines, which we segregate. We discard the medicines that have expired," she added.
She disclosed that many doctors have come forward to associate with her group and write prescriptions for the poor free of cost.
“We provide these medicines to them for free,” she said while pointing out that the group has also been trying to help the disabled elderly persons with equipment like wheelchairs. Till now, thousands of people have benefitted from the initiative, and people approach the group from far and wide.
Talking about the group’s journey, Meenu said, "We faced some difficulties when we started this initiative. People had a problem understanding it. But now they have understood the motive, and they donate medicines to us. We get immense satisfaction from doing this work. We now have medicines for everything from minor ailments to serious ones. However, we don't receive any donations for this work, nor do we ask for anything from anyone, because we are self-sufficient. All my friends are professionals and have good jobs. We save money and share any external expenses."
One of Meenu's friends associated with the initiative, Madhu, said, "I have been associated with Meenu since the beginning. Giving medicines to those who cannot afford them brings me immense joy. I, too, come from a poor family and have suffered this pain. I don't want medicines to become a hindrance in any poor person's treatment."
The beneficiaries have a lot of good words to say about this initiative. One of the young beneficiaries, Adhyayan Pratap, said, "I used to work with a company. My leg got burned, and I got it treated. But the expenses were very high. I came to know about this place and came here. For the last six months, I have been taking medicine from here. Now my leg is better.”
Another beneficiary, Rinki Devi, said, “I have pain in my knees and also have a problem with the bones. I have been coming here for the last several years to get medicine that is provided free of cost to me. I have got a lot of relief from these medicines.”
Meenu's unique initiative has become a huge relief for countless needy people. Many feel that her idea can be replicated across the cities, providing much-needed relief to the poor.