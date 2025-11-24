A 300-Year-Old Tradition: Handcrafted Lacquer Bangles On Manihar Road, Jaipur
The artisans on the Manihars' Way say that eight generations of artisans have been practising this work, and their children will continue to do so.
Jaipur: Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II of the Amer State laid the foundation of Jaipur in 1727 and built this well-planned city. He also patronised skilled artisans and settled them in various areas of Jaipur.
Among these communities is the Manihar community, whose members were adept at making lacquer bracelets and bangles. They were settled on the Manihar Road near Tripolia Gate. Since then, the Manihar community has preserved its 300-year-old heritage.
Even today, members of this community have been working exclusively with lacquer and bangles for generations. The lacquer bracelets and bangles produced here are famous not only in India but worldwide. Tourists from India and abroad, whenever they visit Jaipur, make sure to stop by the Manihar Road.
The artisans who make lacquer bangles and bracelets on the Manihars' Way say that eight generations of artisans have been practising this work, and their children will continue to do so. This is the legacy of their ancestors, and they cherish their heritage.
Mohammad Sadiq, 64, a lacquer bangle and bracelet maker, says, "Mirza Mansingh brought lacquer artisans from Afghanistan and settled them in Amer. When King Jai Singh II founded Jaipur, he brought those artisans to the Manihar neighbourhood."
Mohammad Sadiq added that during the monarchy, when there was a wedding or any auspicious occasion in the royal family, women from the Manihar community would adorn the women of the royal family with bangles and lacquer bracelets. In those days, "women belonging to the royal family only used to wear lacquer bangles and bracelets, but after the country gained independence, people of all walks of life began wearing lacquer bangles and bracelets," says Sadiq.
Mohammad Sadiq discloses that the Gulal Gote used for Holi is also prepared by the Manihar community.
Gulal Gote has been prepared for Holi in Jaipur since the Princely era, and it remains popular even today. Gulal Gota is very light and is infused with arrowroot and fragrance. When thrown at someone, it bursts, releasing the colour and fragrance made from arrowroot.
Sadiq adds that lac bangles were once made only in the Manihar area, but now they are also being made in many other districts of Rajasthan, including Sikar.
Another artisan, Kashif Hussain, who also works with lac bangles, says that he is the eighth generation to practice this work. His children will also continue this work. This is a legacy of his ancestors, and he does not want to abandon it.
Interestingly, in this age of technology, the work of making lac bangles and bracelets on the Manihar Road is still done in the traditional way.
There is no use of machinery at all. Here, the artisans of the Manihar community create lacquer bangles and bracelets using a coal furnace, natural lacquer, natural dyes and tools made from wood.
