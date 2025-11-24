ETV Bharat / offbeat

A 300-Year-Old Tradition: Handcrafted Lacquer Bangles On Manihar Road, Jaipur

Jaipur: Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II of the Amer State laid the foundation of Jaipur in 1727 and built this well-planned city. He also patronised skilled artisans and settled them in various areas of Jaipur.

Among these communities is the Manihar community, whose members were adept at making lacquer bracelets and bangles. They were settled on the Manihar Road near Tripolia Gate. Since then, the Manihar community has preserved its 300-year-old heritage.

Even today, members of this community have been working exclusively with lacquer and bangles for generations. The lacquer bracelets and bangles produced here are famous not only in India but worldwide. Tourists from India and abroad, whenever they visit Jaipur, make sure to stop by the Manihar Road.

The artisans who make lacquer bangles and bracelets on the Manihars' Way say that eight generations of artisans have been practising this work, and their children will continue to do so. This is the legacy of their ancestors, and they cherish their heritage.

Handcrafted Lacquer Bangles On Manihar Road, Jaipur (ETV Bharat)