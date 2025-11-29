ETV Bharat / offbeat

90 Year Old Makes Electoral Debut In Kerala Local Body Polls

Ernakulam: A new chapter is being written in Ernakulam’s local body election history where a candidate has made an electoral debut at the age of 90 years. Narayanan is an independent candidate contesting from Punnayam, Ward 2 of Perumbavoor Ashamannoor Panchayat.

With a postgraduate degree in Sociology, he is a retired health department official who was previously active as a paddy field worker and a member of the Communist Party of India.

His candidacy is not symbolic as he is approaching the election battle with utmost seriousness with a unique campaign. While his rivals are busy with wall writings, boards, posters and other activities, ‘Narayananettan’, as he is affectionately called, is trying to reach out to the voters personally visiting house after house seeking votes for his symbol of a kettle. He has already met and sought votes from more than half of the electorate.

He is reaching out to the voters only once, spending at least five minutes with each of them while telling them that he is the most mature candidate and can do a lot for the area.

People joking about his ripe age and questioning whether he will be able to complete the five-year term if elected are told that he will not leave before scoring a century (reaching 100 years).

He feels that age is not a barrier to contesting an election. "What is needed is the will and a clear perspective. Only those with age and life experience can approach matters with maturity. Since I have more than enough maturity, I can become an excellent people's representative," said a confident Narayanan.

His main promise is to ensure free insurance cover for all the residents of his ward besides transforming Punnayam, which has a great cultural heritage, into a centre for art and cultural activities by establishing a centre to teach children arts like Kathakali for free. He has been stressing that he will implement projects only after discussing them with the residents.