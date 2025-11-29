90 Year Old Makes Electoral Debut In Kerala Local Body Polls
Narayanan is an independent candidate contesting from Punnayam, Ward 2 of Perumbavoor Ashamannoor Panchayat in Ernakulam
Published : November 29, 2025 at 7:23 PM IST
Ernakulam: A new chapter is being written in Ernakulam’s local body election history where a candidate has made an electoral debut at the age of 90 years. Narayanan is an independent candidate contesting from Punnayam, Ward 2 of Perumbavoor Ashamannoor Panchayat.
With a postgraduate degree in Sociology, he is a retired health department official who was previously active as a paddy field worker and a member of the Communist Party of India.
His candidacy is not symbolic as he is approaching the election battle with utmost seriousness with a unique campaign. While his rivals are busy with wall writings, boards, posters and other activities, ‘Narayananettan’, as he is affectionately called, is trying to reach out to the voters personally visiting house after house seeking votes for his symbol of a kettle. He has already met and sought votes from more than half of the electorate.
He is reaching out to the voters only once, spending at least five minutes with each of them while telling them that he is the most mature candidate and can do a lot for the area.
People joking about his ripe age and questioning whether he will be able to complete the five-year term if elected are told that he will not leave before scoring a century (reaching 100 years).
He feels that age is not a barrier to contesting an election. "What is needed is the will and a clear perspective. Only those with age and life experience can approach matters with maturity. Since I have more than enough maturity, I can become an excellent people's representative," said a confident Narayanan.
His main promise is to ensure free insurance cover for all the residents of his ward besides transforming Punnayam, which has a great cultural heritage, into a centre for art and cultural activities by establishing a centre to teach children arts like Kathakali for free. He has been stressing that he will implement projects only after discussing them with the residents.
When asked why he waited until 90 to contest, Narayanan replied that the opportunity has arrived only now. Years ago, his wife Sarojiniyamma contested and won from the same ward as a Left Front candidate and became the Panchayat President.
Although his wife was a Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate, Narayanan was a Communist Party of India (CPI) worker at that time.
He says that since party candidates have limitations and have to follow the party line, he has decided to contest as an independent.
However, his daughter Uma doesn’t seem to be happy with his candidature. "Did he need this at this age? I don't agree with my father campaigning like this,” she said while pointing out that although she had supported her mother when she contested 30 years ago, she cannot support her aged father now.
Meanwhile, Narayanan’s son Anil Kumar has a different opinion. "Contesting an election is my father's democratic right. There is no need to oppose it," he said.
The local residents were both intrigued and surprised when they learned of Narayanan's candidacy at 90. His neighbour Saramma initially thought it was just a wish but was shocked when he officially became a candidate and expressed hope to win. Other residents, like Reji, noted his promise to build a road to the nearby chira (pond) while Saji praised his courage, wishing him well. Another local, Subramanyan, confirmed that Narayanan is already active in public life and age is not a problem for him.
However, his rivals are not taking Narayananettan's candidacy seriously. Left Front candidate N.V. Pratheesh who is seeking re-election believes that Narayanan might only get some ‘negative votes’. He is campaigning on the continuation of development work that has been on for the last five years.
United Democratic Front (UDF) supported candidate Shaiju Inchaykkal alleged that Narayanan is contesting as an independent because he was denied a seat. He believes that people will consider various factors, including age, while casting their votes.
On the other hand, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Harikrishnan also believes that Narayanan will not get many votes. He is approaching voters with a local development agenda.
Irrespective of the poll outcome, Narayananettan's candidacy brought the village into the media limelight. The voters are eagerly waiting to see how many votes he will secure.
Read More