9-Year-Old Vanshika Skates 450 Km From Firozabad To Ayodhya For Ram Lalla Darshan
Driven by devotion, she skated for six days from Shikohabad to Ayodhya to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla in freezing temperature of Uttar Pradesh.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
Ayodhya: Even when Uttar Pradesh shivers under an intense cold wave and most people prefer to stay indoors, wrapped in blankets, a nine-year-old Vanshika Yadav beat the temperature and faced the biting winter winds, skating on the roads for six days, merged in devotion of Ram Lalla.
Belonging to Shikohabad in Firozabad district, Vanshika skated nearly 450 kilometres to reach Ayodhya and seek Ram Lalla's blessings at the grand Ram Temple.
Her journey, seen as something extraordinary, has left people across the state astonished. But she says, "I was driven by faith and determination."
Vanshika began her journey on January 3, skating through highways, streets, and narrow lanes, finally reaching Ayodhya on Friday. Despite the harsh weather conditions and long distance, she continued her mission without any distraction.
Her father, Shiv Shankar Yadav and her uncle followed her in a car to ensure that she does not face any problem along the way. At intervals, Vanshika was seen clearing dust, bushes, and debris from roadside milestones, a gesture that showed how disciplined she was and the sense of responsibility she was carrying along.
As soon as she reached Ayodhya, Vanshika was welcomed by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. She went to have Ram Lalla's darshan and offered prayers at Ram Darbar.
Seeing her resolve and grit, the other devotees who saw her completing the feat, applauded her and saluted her courage.
Dr. Anil Mishra, trustee of the Ram Temple, heaped praises on Vanshika’s determination. “Lord Ram himself is witnessing her devotion - the way she came here skating 450 kilometres in this cold. Vanshika has shown the youth of the country that strong resolve can help overcome any challenge," he said.
He also congratulated her parents for supporting her in fulfilling such a difficult vow.
At an age when most children are seen veering away from spirituality, Vanshika's path certainly is a deviation. Her skates and her mind came together in devotion to undertake the arduous journey and she was happy to have an eye-full of her Lord finally.
