ETV Bharat / offbeat

9-Year-Old Vanshika Skates 450 Km From Firozabad To Ayodhya For Ram Lalla Darshan

Ayodhya: Even when Uttar Pradesh shivers under an intense cold wave and most people prefer to stay indoors, wrapped in blankets, a nine-year-old Vanshika Yadav beat the temperature and faced the biting winter winds, skating on the roads for six days, merged in devotion of Ram Lalla.

Belonging to Shikohabad in Firozabad district, Vanshika skated nearly 450 kilometres to reach Ayodhya and seek Ram Lalla's blessings at the grand Ram Temple.

Her journey, seen as something extraordinary, has left people across the state astonished. But she says, "I was driven by faith and determination."

Vanshika began her journey on January 3, skating through highways, streets, and narrow lanes, finally reaching Ayodhya on Friday. Despite the harsh weather conditions and long distance, she continued her mission without any distraction.

Her father, Shiv Shankar Yadav and her uncle followed her in a car to ensure that she does not face any problem along the way. At intervals, Vanshika was seen clearing dust, bushes, and debris from roadside milestones, a gesture that showed how disciplined she was and the sense of responsibility she was carrying along.