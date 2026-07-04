ETV Bharat / offbeat

9-Year-Old Gorakhpur Girl Sets World Record As Youngest International Child Bhagavat Katha Narrator

A resident of Bhasma village in the Belipar area, about 25 kilometres from the Gorakhpur district headquarters, she was recently recognised as an International Child Vyas (Bhagavat Katha narrator).

The verses that people take years to understand or explain the philosophy, have become the reason why Shwetima is today a Asia Book Of World Record holder. She has secured a position in the official world record certificate as the youngest international child Bhagavat Katha narrator.

Gorakhpur: Acquiring knowledge makes human beings different from other living beings. And when it is about spiritual knowledge, the quest becomes as difficult as achieving expertise in it. But a young girl from Gorakhpur has achieved a world record as a narrator of Bhagavad Gita, considered one of Sanatan Dharma's major spiritual texts that inspires devotees to follow a spiritually balanced and righteous life.

Her father, Dr. Saurabh Pandey says, Shwetima began reciting the Shrimad Bhagavat Katha and participating in spiritual discourses when she was just six. Since then, she has delivered 36 week-long Bhagavat Katha recitals and spoken at more than 100 religious and spiritual events, spreading the message of Indian culture, Sanatan traditions and moral values.

"Our family has created an environment centred on religion, spirituality and social service, inspiring even their neighbours to participate," says Saurabh who is recognised in society for promoting communal harmony and body donation. Together with his wife, Dr. Ragini Pandey, he has pledged body donation by submitting the required documents to AIIMS Gorakhpur on their wedding anniversary. The couple also encourages others to take similar initiatives.

Shwetima’s achievement has been widely praised by saints, educationists and social organisations, who described it as a matter of pride for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh and the country. Her father said she has developed a strong command of both Sanskrit and Hindi.

Although she is only nine years old, her storytelling and spiritual discourse have impressed large audiences. Many devotees who attend one of her recitals often travel to attend her programmes elsewhere as well.

Dr. Pandey said his daughter’s efforts to preserve religion, spirituality and the Sanskrit language are a reason of pride for the family. "We fully support her journey and believe that international recognition will further encourage her work and help her gain greater recognition not only across India but around the world," he adds.