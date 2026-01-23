ETV Bharat / offbeat

800-Year-Old Goddess Saraswati Statue In Sagar Museum Reveals Bundelkhand’s Spiritual Tradition

Sagar: The worship of Goddess Bagdevi, revered as Maa Saraswati, the embodiment of knowledge, learning and wisdom has deep roots in Indian civilisation. Although temples dedicated exclusively to Goddess Saraswati are rare, ancient sculptures scattered across the Bundelkhand region are evidence enough to her enduring cultural and spiritual importance.

One such remarkable artefact is an approximately 800-year-old statue of Goddess Saraswati, preserved in the Sagar District Archaeological Museum. Dating back to the 12th century, the statue has the iconography described in Sanatan Hindu scriptures and offers valuable inputs on medieval religious art and philosophical symbolism.

According to museum records, the statue was recovered from Deori and taken to the district museum, which houses several archaeological finds from Bundelkhand. While parts of the sculpture are damaged and the facial features have worn out over time, historians claim it is a rare yet important representation of Goddess Bagdevi.

Museum in-charge Sujit Puri Goswami said the sculpture stands out for being a pure classical scriptural description. “The statue of Goddess Saraswati preserved here dates back to the 12th century. Although the face has suffered damage due to age, the iconography makes it unique,” he said.