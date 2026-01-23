800-Year-Old Goddess Saraswati Statue In Sagar Museum Reveals Bundelkhand’s Spiritual Tradition
Carved according to classical scriptures, the statue seems to be from a time when knowledge was visually encoded through art to educate society.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 11:53 AM IST
Sagar: The worship of Goddess Bagdevi, revered as Maa Saraswati, the embodiment of knowledge, learning and wisdom has deep roots in Indian civilisation. Although temples dedicated exclusively to Goddess Saraswati are rare, ancient sculptures scattered across the Bundelkhand region are evidence enough to her enduring cultural and spiritual importance.
One such remarkable artefact is an approximately 800-year-old statue of Goddess Saraswati, preserved in the Sagar District Archaeological Museum. Dating back to the 12th century, the statue has the iconography described in Sanatan Hindu scriptures and offers valuable inputs on medieval religious art and philosophical symbolism.
According to museum records, the statue was recovered from Deori and taken to the district museum, which houses several archaeological finds from Bundelkhand. While parts of the sculpture are damaged and the facial features have worn out over time, historians claim it is a rare yet important representation of Goddess Bagdevi.
Museum in-charge Sujit Puri Goswami said the sculpture stands out for being a pure classical scriptural description. “The statue of Goddess Saraswati preserved here dates back to the 12th century. Although the face has suffered damage due to age, the iconography makes it unique,” he said.
The statue depicts Goddess Saraswati with four arms, a feature commonly mentioned in Hindu scriptures, symbolising mind, intellect, consciousness and ego. Each object she holds carries layered meaning.
“While the veena represents art and music, the manuscript she holds symbolises knowledge and learning. She also holds an Akshamala, signifying concentration, meditation and continuous study, whereas the lotus, in another hand, represents enlightenment,” Goswami explained.
The goddess is shown seated on a swan, traditionally associated with discernment, meaning the ability to separate good from evil, further reinforcing her role as the guide of wisdom and clarity.
Beyond Hinduism, Goddess Saraswati holds an important place in Jainism and Buddhism too, highlighting the the pan-Indian cultural relevance of her powers. In Buddhist traditions, she is described as the companion of Manjushri and revered as the protector of knowledge, music, the arts, as well as the guardian of Buddhist teachings.
“In Jainism, Saraswati is worshipped as the divine force that spreads the teachings of the Jain Tirthankaras,” Goswami noted.
The ancient statue in Sagar therefore stands not only as a religious icon but also as a symbol of India’s intellectual and artistic heritage, which transcends sectarian boundaries and centuries alike.
