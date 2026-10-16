ETV Bharat / offbeat

Eight-Year-Old Motocross Rider From Karnataka Wins 40-Plus Trophies In Nine Months

Mangaluru: Eight-year-old Ayan Rafi from Maddadka in Karnataka’s Belthangady taluk is making a mark in motocross, having secured more than 40 podium finishes in competitions across four states in just nine months. The young rider is now preparing for an upcoming race in Mysuru, with aspirations of competing at the national and international levels.

The son of Muhammad Rafiq, Ayan has participated in motocross events in Karnataka, Keralam, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. He rides a 65cc racing bike and has demonstrated his skills on off-road dirt tracks featuring challenging turns and jumps.

Ayan’s journey began with a small bike after his family recognised his early interest in motorcycles. What started as a childhood passion has since developed into competitive racing, with his performances earning him recognition among motorsport enthusiasts.

Having competed successfully at local-level events, Ayan is now aiming to represent Karnataka in the MRF MoGrip FMSCI National Supercross Championship 2026, the national tournament. He is currently training for the upcoming event in Mysuru.

Ayan Rafi, 8-year-old, from Maddadka in Karnataka’s Belthangady taluk is making a mark in motocross circuit. (ETV Bharat)

‘I Enjoy Jumping My Bike On The Ttrack’

“I really enjoy jumping my bike on the track and pushing for speed. My father and Suhail uncle are providing me with racing coaching. In just nine months, I have won more than 40 trophies. I thank everyone who has encouraged and supported me,” Ayan said.