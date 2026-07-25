50 KG Mugdar And 100 Pushups: 76-Year-Old Wrestler Keeps Kushti Alive In Bihar
For Pandit Hira Nath Mehrawar, wrestling is far more than a sport. It is a his family legacy handed down through generations.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
Gaya: A 76-year-old wrestler from Bihar's Gaya is inspiring new generation by continuing an intense daily training routine. He lifts a 50-kg mugdar (traditional wooden club used for exercise) and performs over 100 push-ups while preserving a 150-year-old traditional mud kushti (wrestling) heritage.
For Pandit Hira Nath Mehrawar, wrestling is far more than a sport. It is a his family legacy handed down through generations.
Located near Vishnupad Dev Ghat in Gaya, the historic Sangat Ghat Akhara is one of the city's last surviving traditional mud wrestling arenas. Mehrawar is the chief instructor of the akhara, where he first entered the wrestling pit at the age of six.
Nearly 69 years later, his mornings still begin in the wrestling arena, where he trains for hours before beginning the rest of his daily routine.
"I have no difficulty working out. My good health and fitness are the result of hard work and regular exercise. Wrestling is my passion, and preserving my ancestors' legacy is my life's purpose," Mehrawar said.
The Sangat Ghat Akhara was established around 150 years ago by renowned wrestling guru Shri Prasadi Ustad from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Over the decades, it has produced numerous accomplished wrestlers, including Mehrawar, who has not only competed but has also trained hundreds of aspiring wrestlers in the techniques of traditional mud wrestling.
Mehrawar believes growing older should never weaken one's willpower. While he acknowledges that age has naturally reduced his speed, he continues to train for more than 40 minutes every day. He credits regular exercise, discipline and consistency for his present physical condition.
Apart from being a wrestling coach, the elderly fitness guru is also a priest serving pilgrims who visit Gaya from across India and abroad to perform pind daan rituals. Despite his religious responsibilities, he has never allowed wrestling to take a back seat.
There was a time when Gaya had nearly 40 wrestling akharas. Today, however, most of those arenas have disappeared as younger generations prefer modern gyms over mud wrestling.
Mehrawar believes the lack of government support and modern infrastructure has contributed to the gradual decline of this centuries-old sporting tradition.
National-level wrestler Ritik Singh, who trains at the Sangat Ghat Akhara, said, "I am a national-level wrestler. The support I received from Sangat Ghat Akhara has been invaluable, but we should have received much more assistance from the government. There is a shortage of qualified wrestling coaches in Gaya because techniques have evolved over time," Singh said.
Several wrestlers trained at the Sangat Ghat Akhara have gone on to win medals at national and international competitions, including Sandeep Kumar Pathak and Ritik Singh.
"Pandit Hira Nath is not only our guru but also the mentor of generations of wrestlers before us. Even at 76, the amount of exercise he performs leaves national and international wrestlers like us exhausted. We still learn every technique and wrestling move from him," said Sandeep Pathak.
For Pandit Hira Nath Mehrawar, wrestling has never been a means of livelihood but a sacred responsibility inherited from his forefathers. Through his commitment, he hopes to inspire younger generations to embrace discipline, perseverance and healthy living.
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