ETV Bharat / offbeat

50 KG Mugdar And 100 Pushups: 76-Year-Old Wrestler Keeps Kushti Alive In Bihar

Gaya: A 76-year-old wrestler from Bihar's Gaya is inspiring new generation by continuing an intense daily training routine. He lifts a 50-kg mugdar (traditional wooden club used for exercise) and performs over 100 push-ups while preserving a 150-year-old traditional mud kushti (wrestling) heritage.

For Pandit Hira Nath Mehrawar, wrestling is far more than a sport. It is a his family legacy handed down through generations.

Located near Vishnupad Dev Ghat in Gaya, the historic Sangat Ghat Akhara is one of the city's last surviving traditional mud wrestling arenas. Mehrawar is the chief instructor of the akhara, where he first entered the wrestling pit at the age of six.

Nearly 69 years later, his mornings still begin in the wrestling arena, where he trains for hours before beginning the rest of his daily routine.

"I have no difficulty working out. My good health and fitness are the result of hard work and regular exercise. Wrestling is my passion, and preserving my ancestors' legacy is my life's purpose," Mehrawar said.

The Sangat Ghat Akhara was established around 150 years ago by renowned wrestling guru Shri Prasadi Ustad from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Over the decades, it has produced numerous accomplished wrestlers, including Mehrawar, who has not only competed but has also trained hundreds of aspiring wrestlers in the techniques of traditional mud wrestling.

Mehrawar believes growing older should never weaken one's willpower. While he acknowledges that age has naturally reduced his speed, he continues to train for more than 40 minutes every day. He credits regular exercise, discipline and consistency for his present physical condition.