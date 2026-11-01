ETV Bharat / offbeat

70 Years Of The Namesakes: The Curious Tale of Kerala And Krishnan

Kerala Krishnan became KK to his friends and acquaintances. ( ETV Bharat )

Palakkad: He was born at 5 am at the Kunhath Kondayil ancestral home in Kavalappara, Karakad, Shoranur. His family visited the Guruvayur Temple for his Choroonu (first rice-feeding ceremony) when he was six months old. His father, Parameswaran Nair, sat the baby on his lap and chanted a name into his ears: "Kerala Krishnan, Kerala Krishnan, Kerala Krishnan."

Thus, the baby was named after the state that came into existence on his birthday: November 1, 1956.

"My naming ceremony was held during the sixth-month Choroonu at Guruvayur. That was when everyone found out my name,” Kerala Krishnan told ETV Bharat. "Later, my father told me I was given this name because I was born on Kerala Piravi Day." When he grew old, Kerala Krishnan became KK to his friends and acquaintances. "When I was 16 years old, I worked at a company in Kollengode. Later, after registering with the employment exchange, I got a job at the age of 39,” said Krishnan, who retired as an official in the Animal Husbandry Department.