70 Years Of The Namesakes: The Curious Tale of Kerala And Krishnan
He was named after the state that came into existence on his birthday: November 1, 1956, reports Manikandan M.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Palakkad: He was born at 5 am at the Kunhath Kondayil ancestral home in Kavalappara, Karakad, Shoranur. His family visited the Guruvayur Temple for his Choroonu (first rice-feeding ceremony) when he was six months old. His father, Parameswaran Nair, sat the baby on his lap and chanted a name into his ears: "Kerala Krishnan, Kerala Krishnan, Kerala Krishnan."
Thus, the baby was named after the state that came into existence on his birthday: November 1, 1956.
"My naming ceremony was held during the sixth-month Choroonu at Guruvayur. That was when everyone found out my name,” Kerala Krishnan told ETV Bharat.
"Later, my father told me I was given this name because I was born on Kerala Piravi Day."
When he grew old, Kerala Krishnan became KK to his friends and acquaintances. "When I was 16 years old, I worked at a company in Kollengode. Later, after registering with the employment exchange, I got a job at the age of 39,” said Krishnan, who retired as an official in the Animal Husbandry Department.
"At the office, everyone used to call me just KK. Nobody ever called me by my full name."
Today, as Kerala celebrates its platinum jubilee (Sapthathi), so does he. During this journey of 70 years, Kerala has become Keralam but he has made no change to his name. He has only changed his November 1 programme this year.
“On this year's Kerala Piravi day, I am participating in an event organised by the Pensioners' Association. I was planning to celebrate my 70th birthday on November 1st. But due to a death in the family, the celebrations have been called off,” Krishnan said. “Though personal celebrations have been put on hold, I am glad to be part of Keralam's platinum jubilee celebrations.”
Even 'God’s Own Country' will be proud of such a “Happy Birthday” spirit.
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