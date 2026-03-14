ETV Bharat / offbeat

70-Year-Old Melody Queen Of Alwar Defies Convention With A 43-Year Musical Odyssey

At the young age of just 13, she surprised everyone in her village by performing 'Nani Bai Ro Mayro'. Such was the captivating allure in that little girl's voice that invitations to perform began pouring in from her own village and the surrounding areas.

For Mala Sharma, the musical journey began at the tender age of seven. She would hum tunes playfully while at play, and her very first mentor was her mother. Growing up in a village environment, whenever a religious or social gathering took place, Mala would accompany her mother; it was there that she began to learn the nuances of folk music.

In her musical odyssey of over 43 years, Mala continues to captivate a large audience with her voice. She garnered acclaim across various domains, including stage shows, orchestral performances, ‘bhajans’ (devotional songs) and folk music.

Alwar: At the age of 70, Mala Sharma a resident of Alwar, Rajasthan, continues to mesmerize audiences with her melodious voice. With a singing career spanning 43 long years, thousands of stage performances, and a reputation that has reached far and wide, Mala Sharma's story is nothing short of a cinematic screenplay.

Mala Sharma shared that by the age of 13, she had completed her education up to the 9th grade in her village, and at the age of 14, she was married. She recounted that, after her marriage, she feared she would be confined solely to household chores and would be unable to pursue further studies or singing.

However, her husband, Yogendra Sharma, stood by her, supported her to continue education and provided her with the opportunity to fulfil her passion for singing. She shared that her husband supported her wholeheartedly, and the couple even pursued their studies together. Later, her husband secured a government job. She mentioned that, for three years after her marriage, she observed ‘purdah’ (veiling) within her in-laws' home.

However, when the family discovered her singing talent, it sparked intense opposition. Yet, her husband continued to support her singing—a stance that strained his family relationships and caused them to distance themselves from the couple. Her husband, Yogendra, never once let go of Mala's hand; he accompanied her to every performance, a constant presence that instilled in Mala a newfound sense of self-confidence.

Mala's husband used to act in the famous 'Bhartrihari Play' in Alwar. One day, during a performance, the lead singer suddenly fell ill. Witnessing the crisis unfolding on stage, Mala Sharma mustered her courage and began to sing. Her voice captivated every single person present in the auditorium. It was at this moment that her true identity as an artist began to emerge. Subsequently, she not only continued to sing in the play but also delivered a vivid and memorable performance in the role of Queen 'Pingala'—a portrayal that made her a household name.

Over the course of her illustrious 43-year career, Mala Sharma has showcased her artistic prowess before a distinguished audience that includes political stalwarts, Bollywood legends like Rajesh Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha and many more. In her youth, she used to perform in as many as 45 programs a month; today, even at the age of 70, she continues to perform in approximately 20 shows monthly.

As she progressed in her career, she established her own orchestra group with which she later toured and gave musical performances across numerous locations throughout the country.

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