ETV Bharat / offbeat

70-Year-Old Bhubaneswar Man Tapan Mohanty Rides Solo To Adi Kailash, Fulfils Lifelong Dream

Having spent several years working in Dubai and after witnessing life’s uncertainties firsthand, Mohanty returned home during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was during that time he started nurturing his old passion of riding solo on bike. "That gave me a renewed sense of purpose. I started riding motorcycles from the age of just 12 and now I travel across India on the Royal Enfield motorcycle which has been my constant companion," says Mohanty.

Belonging to Kothabada village under Dandamukundapur Panchayat in Odisha’s Puri district, Mohanty took the 700 kilometres ride by bike from Delhi to Uttarakhand and successfully reached the pilgrimage site.

Bhubaneswar: For 70-year-old Tapan Kumar Mohanty, life has just taken the right turn. Someone who believes that determination and strong willpower have the ability to make dreams come true, the Bhubaneswar resident just accomplished what he once dreamt - to visit Adi Kailash - by undertaking a solo motorcycle journey through the Himalayas.

Over the years, he has completed several long-distance rides to destinations including Sikkim, Nepal, Leh-Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Cherrapunji, Shillong, Deomali and numerous hill stations and spiritual sites. Yet, visiting Adi Kailash remained the biggest dream of his life.

"After celebrating my 70th birthday in April, I decided it was finally time to undertake the Adi Kailash pilgrimage. So I went to Delhi by train before beginning the solo motorcycle expedition towards Uttarakhand. Despite steep mountain roads, freezing temperatures, and challenging terrain, I was not bothered because my goal was clear and I had to complete the journey," he adds.

70-Year-Old Bhubaneswar Man Tapan Mohanty Rides Solo To Adi Kailash, Fulfils Lifelong Dream (ETV Bharat)

On May 31, Mohanty reached Adi Kailash, successfully fulfilling a dream he had cherished for decades. Sharing his experience, Mohanty said that growing older does not mean life comes to a halt. "Staying physically active, travelling regularly and maintaining a close connection with nature are essential for a healthy life. In fact I would urge young people to lead a drug-free lifestyle, stay away from gutkha and cigarettes and contribute towards building a plastic-free environment," asserted Mohanty.

70-Year-Old Bhubaneswar Man Tapan Mohanty Rides Solo To Adi Kailash, Fulfils Lifelong Dream (ETV Bharat)

Tapan’s wife, Sipra Mohanty, said the family was initially worried about his decision.

“At this age, many people hesitate to step out of their homes and often depend on others. But he chose to ride hundreds of kilometres alone on a motorcycle. After he successfully completed several solo trips, our fears gradually disappeared and we became confident that he could manage such journeys safely," she says. Sipra has also accompanied Mohanty on motorcycle trips to several destinations.

70-Year-Old Bhubaneswar Man Tapan Mohanty Rides Solo To Adi Kailash, Fulfils Lifelong Dream (ETV Bharat)

For their son Alok Mohanty, the man of the family has been an inspiration. “My father continues to ride thousands of kilometres alone even at the age of 70. I have often asked to accompany him, but he chooses to travel solo. However, we have also completed several motorcycle trips together. During my stay in the United States, I too enjoyed long motorcycle rides,” he said.

70-Year-Old Bhubaneswar Man Tapan Mohanty Rides Solo To Adi Kailash, Fulfils Lifelong Dream (ETV Bharat)

Mohanty’s successful journey is not just a travel story. It is a pointer that age cannot be a barrier in the path of realising dreams. With courage, determination and willpower, even the most ambitious goals can be accomplished, Mohanty adds.