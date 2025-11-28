ETV Bharat / offbeat

600-Year-old 'Behda' Tree Is Attracting Foreign Visitors

By Mahesh Kamble

Kolhapur: This is one special tree in Kolhapur in Maharashtra! This Behda tree is 600 years old, 120 feet tall and has 70 feet circumference. It has spread over an area of 8,000 square feet and has now become an attraction for foreigners.

This Behda tree has provided habitat for different varieties of birds and animals for over 600 years. This massive tree was found in the biodiverse Khede hamlet in Shahuwadi Taluka, which is part of the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve. The locals love it, apart from giving their neighbourhood a new identity. This entire region of the tiger reserve is rich in biodiversity, where many rare and old trees are to be found.

Naturalists in Kolhapur have urged the authorities to protect this tree and inform international organisations to spread the word of the unique features of this tree.

The 600-year-old Behda Tree in Khede village of Kolhapur (ETV Bharat)

"We want to the Kolhapur district officials to designate it as a 'heritage tree' and ensure it is well protected. It has huge branches, and its thorns are home to seedlings. This tree also has a hive which is important, as bees are integral to rich biodiversity," Vilas Tolasankar, a young scientist studying nature, told ETV Bharat.