600-Year-old 'Behda' Tree Is Attracting Foreign Visitors
Villagers of Khede are taking efforts to conserve this special tree, and officials of the Arbo Cultural Society of London will study it
Published : November 28, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST
By Mahesh Kamble
Kolhapur: This is one special tree in Kolhapur in Maharashtra! This Behda tree is 600 years old, 120 feet tall and has 70 feet circumference. It has spread over an area of 8,000 square feet and has now become an attraction for foreigners.
This Behda tree has provided habitat for different varieties of birds and animals for over 600 years. This massive tree was found in the biodiverse Khede hamlet in Shahuwadi Taluka, which is part of the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve. The locals love it, apart from giving their neighbourhood a new identity. This entire region of the tiger reserve is rich in biodiversity, where many rare and old trees are to be found.
Naturalists in Kolhapur have urged the authorities to protect this tree and inform international organisations to spread the word of the unique features of this tree.
"We want to the Kolhapur district officials to designate it as a 'heritage tree' and ensure it is well protected. It has huge branches, and its thorns are home to seedlings. This tree also has a hive which is important, as bees are integral to rich biodiversity," Vilas Tolasankar, a young scientist studying nature, told ETV Bharat.
There are many devotees who worship this tree and also safeguard it. The Dighe family also makes offerings to this tree. The tree has now become popular with nature lovers, arborists and foreigners too visit to admire it. For the past few years, Kolhapur's nature enthusiasts have been working very hard to protect this rare tree.
The scientific term for Behda is, Terminalia bellirica, known as bahera, beleric or bastard myrobalan, is a large deciduous tree in the family Combretaceae. It is common on the plains and lower hills in South and Southeast Asia, where it is also grown as an avenue tree.
The bark of the Behda tree, together with that of Hirda and Amla, is mostly used to make triphala powder. As a result, the area around this tree is rich in medicinal herbs.
Dr. Rahul Magdum of the Azad Hind Nature Army has been asked by Dr. Amol Patil of the nature lover group and Tolasankar to notify the Arbo Cultural Society of London about this tree. The officials from this London society are expected to visit India soon and will study this tree.
Philip Smile and John Parker, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Arboricultural Association in London, is expected to study the features of this tree.
According to Suhas Wayangankar, a plant researcher, said, "Attempts will be made thereafter to add this tree to the list of world heritage sites."
Read More