5000 Jobs And Counting: A Hyderabad Skill Development Center Training Youth In 12 Disciplines With A Job Offer
The Tata Strive Skill Development Center in Secunderabad trains job-seekers from class 10 to B.Tech according to their qualifications and aptitude.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Getting a job after graduation is everyone's dream. However, for many, their time is spent only searching for a job with no success.
The Tata Strive Skill Development Center in Telangana capital Hyderabad has emerged as a ray of hope for such youth in the Telugu states providing employment to thousands of jobless youth in the last decade. The center trains the youth from class 10 to B.Tech according to their qualifications and aptitude for respective fields.
Thousands Benefitted In A Decade
While everyone wants to get a job and live with dignity, lack of skills or opportunities acts as a bottleneck spurring unemployment. Tata Strive Skill Development Center is working to provide opportunities and skill development to the people of Telugu states. It has provided employment to thousands of people in the last decade.
Free Training In 12 Disciplines
The Skill Development Center located in West Maredpally, Secunderabad provides free training in 12 disciplines related to 4 sectors widening the scope of employment for job-seekers. Training and job opportunities are provided based on educational qualifications from class 10 to those who have completed intermediate, degree, and B.Tech.
Y Anji Reddy, Center Manager at the TSSDC said that there are courses for unemployed youth in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, based on their educational qualifications, from class 10 to those with B.Tech qualifications. “We provide technician, service oriented, and hospitality courses free of cost,” Reddy said.
Month-Long On-Job Training
Trainees are being trained in assistant electrician, bike repairing with class 10 qualification, and EV assembling and repairing with inter qualification. In service-oriented courses, training is being provided for Business Development Executive with graduation, Retail Sales Associate with 10th standard, Customer Care Executive with intermediate qualification, and General Duty Assistant with 10th standard qualification. Two to three months of free training and another month of on-job training is provided to such people.
Training To Excel In The Job
As part of hospitality services, there are opportunities for Front Office Associate with intermediate qualification, Food and Beverage Service Steward with 10th standard, and Quick Service Restaurant Associate. Such youth are being trained with free hostel and food accommodation by the center.
Enthusiastic Trainees
The trainees at the center hoped that the training would be useful for them to excel as good employees.
"It has been a month since I came here. Now I have learned a lot about coffee making and hotels. I will be getting placements at Starbucks. I will be taught both theory and practical in the classes," Tarun Kumar, a Food and Beverages Trainee said.
Meghana, another trainee said that she is getting training on the two-wheeler EV Chetak. “They are teaching me the benefits of EV, how to use it and how to identify and solve customer problems. It seemed a bit difficult at first, but I have picked up lately," she said.
Along with bike assembling, the youth are being provided training on complete topics related to electric vehicles. Every aspect required for that is taught theoretically and practically while training is provided in various IT and non-IT related disciplines. The center also teaches communication skills to the trainees.
Tata Strive, which has provided employment to 5,000 people for ten years, has branches in West Marredpally and Autonagar in Hyderabad as well as in Jagtial district.
Read More: