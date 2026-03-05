ETV Bharat / offbeat

5000 Jobs And Counting: A Hyderabad Skill Development Center Training Youth In 12 Disciplines With A Job Offer

Hyderabad: Getting a job after graduation is everyone's dream. However, for many, their time is spent only searching for a job with no success.

The Tata Strive Skill Development Center in Telangana capital Hyderabad has emerged as a ray of hope for such youth in the Telugu states providing employment to thousands of jobless youth in the last decade. The center trains the youth from class 10 to B.Tech according to their qualifications and aptitude for respective fields.

Thousands Benefitted In A Decade

While everyone wants to get a job and live with dignity, lack of skills or opportunities acts as a bottleneck spurring unemployment. Tata Strive Skill Development Center is working to provide opportunities and skill development to the people of Telugu states. It has provided employment to thousands of people in the last decade.

Free Training In 12 Disciplines

The Skill Development Center located in West Maredpally, Secunderabad provides free training in 12 disciplines related to 4 sectors widening the scope of employment for job-seekers. Training and job opportunities are provided based on educational qualifications from class 10 to those who have completed intermediate, degree, and B.Tech.

Y Anji Reddy, Center Manager at the TSSDC said that there are courses for unemployed youth in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, based on their educational qualifications, from class 10 to those with B.Tech qualifications. “We provide technician, service oriented, and hospitality courses free of cost,” Reddy said.

Month-Long On-Job Training

Trainees are being trained in assistant electrician, bike repairing with class 10 qualification, and EV assembling and repairing with inter qualification. In service-oriented courses, training is being provided for Business Development Executive with graduation, Retail Sales Associate with 10th standard, Customer Care Executive with intermediate qualification, and General Duty Assistant with 10th standard qualification. Two to three months of free training and another month of on-job training is provided to such people.