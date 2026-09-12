ETV Bharat / offbeat

5 Years And Still Going Strong: A Lunch Date With Mahi, Radhe And Julie That Ratlam Photographer Never Misses

5 Years And Still Going Strong: A Lunch Date With Mahi, Radhe And Julie That Ratlam Photographer Never Misses ( ETV Bharat )

Ratlam: Every afternoon at precisely 2.30 pm, photographer Manoj Mandrecha climbs onto the terrace of Garg Studio on Ratlam’s Karmaveer Road with his lunchbox. But he does not begin eating without calling out Mahi, Radhe and Julie. Within moments, three squirrels emerge from the trees behind the studio. They scamper towards Manoj, climb onto his hands and shoulders, and settle down for a meal they have shared with him for the past five years.

For Manoj, lunch feels incomplete without them. And judging by the way the squirrels come jumping after hearing the familiar voice, the feeling appears to be mutual.

5 Years And Still Going Strong: A Lunch Date With Mahi, Radhe And Julie That Ratlam Photographer Never Misses (ETV Bharat)

Mahi is particularly fond of Ratlami sev, while Radhe and Julie prefer peanuts. Their tastes may differ, but their afternoon ritual remains unchanged. Manoj brings the food, calls their names and waits for his little companions to join him.

The unusual bond began about five years ago when Manoj started going to the studio terrace for lunch. Squirrels living in the nearby trees would occasionally venture close to him. At first, he offered them tiny pieces of roti. The wary visitors gradually began trusting him and coming closer. As their visits became more frequent, Manoj started keeping food and drinking water ready for them.

A Lunch Date With Mahi, Radhe And Julie That Ratlam Photographer Never Misses (ETV Bharat)

Mahi was the first to overcome her fear. She would approach Manoj, sit on his lap and eat beside him. Radhe and Julie later joined the daily gathering, turning an ordinary lunch break special through affection and trust.