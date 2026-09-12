5 Years And Still Going Strong: A Lunch Date With Mahi, Radhe And Julie That Ratlam Photographer Never Misses
Photographer Manoj Mandrecha has shared his daily lunch with three squirrels for five years, building a beautiful bond of affection and trust, reports Divyaraj Singh.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 9:10 AM IST
Ratlam: Every afternoon at precisely 2.30 pm, photographer Manoj Mandrecha climbs onto the terrace of Garg Studio on Ratlam’s Karmaveer Road with his lunchbox. But he does not begin eating without calling out Mahi, Radhe and Julie. Within moments, three squirrels emerge from the trees behind the studio. They scamper towards Manoj, climb onto his hands and shoulders, and settle down for a meal they have shared with him for the past five years.
For Manoj, lunch feels incomplete without them. And judging by the way the squirrels come jumping after hearing the familiar voice, the feeling appears to be mutual.
Mahi is particularly fond of Ratlami sev, while Radhe and Julie prefer peanuts. Their tastes may differ, but their afternoon ritual remains unchanged. Manoj brings the food, calls their names and waits for his little companions to join him.
The unusual bond began about five years ago when Manoj started going to the studio terrace for lunch. Squirrels living in the nearby trees would occasionally venture close to him. At first, he offered them tiny pieces of roti. The wary visitors gradually began trusting him and coming closer. As their visits became more frequent, Manoj started keeping food and drinking water ready for them.
Mahi was the first to overcome her fear. She would approach Manoj, sit on his lap and eat beside him. Radhe and Julie later joined the daily gathering, turning an ordinary lunch break special through affection and trust.
“Sometimes, I would bring Ratlami sev in my lunchbox and Mahi would eat it with great relish. Radhe and Julie are especially fond of peanuts,” Manoj said.
Two other squirrels, Rimjhim and Rani, also used to visit him. However, Rani has not returned for the past few months, something that disturbs Manoj and leaves an empty place in their little circle.
The beauty and strength of the relationship became evident when Manoj underwent eye surgery and could not come to the studio for 10 days. His colleagues continued leaving food and water for the squirrels, but Mahi, Radhe and Julie did not come down, probably seeing strangers instead of Manoj.
The tiny little animals made it evident that it is not the meal that matters but the man who loves them and shares food with them. “I have become so attached to them over these five years that I can no longer have lunch without them,” Manoj said.
Sumit Garg, who runs Garg Photo Studio, has watched the friendship grow over the years. “The bond between Manojji and the squirrels is extraordinary. Their lunchtime is never complete without one another,” he said.
Manoj’s friend Krishna Soni said the sight continues to amaze everyone who witnesses it. “The moment Manoj calls their names, the squirrels come and sit on his hands and shoulders,” he said.
Animals cannot express affection through words, but Mahi, Radhe and Julie redefine love. Their daily attendance, unquestioning trust and reluctance to appear when Manoj was away, say enough.
Their friendship, now drawing appreciation on social media, is also a gentle reminder that humans do not have to tame or possess wild creatures to care for them. Sometimes it is the purity of love that the animals acknowledge instinctively, and that builds a bond.
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