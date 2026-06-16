48 Years Of Winter, Thawed By A Single Mark On Her Skin: Bihar's Elderly Man Reunites With Wife, Identifies Her Old Tattoo
After decades, an old tattoo became the bridge that reunited a couple, proving memories can survive even when relationships drift apart, reports Mahmood Alam.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Patna: That inked scribble on the left hand of Nirmala Devi was enough for husband Lalan Mishra to become teary-eyed. After 48 years of living separately with no news of each other, he could confirm her identity, though age had left its mark on her physical self. Tears welled up in both their eyes. It was not only an emotional reunion for the couple but for the entire Bariarpur village, where everyone stood in stunned silence witnessing the scene.
“It is up to him (Lalan Mishra) to accept me or not. For 48 years I stayed away from him in Nagpur and nurtured both my sons. Today, one of them is an engineer in Pune and the other is pursuing his studies,” said Nirmala when asked if she had come back for good.
Giving a new meaning to love, patience, human relationships and acceptance, Lalan Mishra and Nirmala Devi, in the gray days of their lives, are together, trying to recalibrate a married life that began in March 1977. The first six months of marriage were filled with happiness but, over the months and years, things deteriorated and misunderstandings prevailed.
According to Nirmala Devi, differences within the family and misunderstandings forced her to leave her husband’s home and return to her parental house in Darbhanga. “Some members of the family had influenced me against my husband, ultimately forcing me to leave,” she recalled.
After returning to her parents’ home, the distance between the couple only widened. Days turned into months, months into years and thus passed 48 years.
“I went to my parents’ house, but my father arranged a job for me in a government school in Nagpur. So I went there with my children and stayed there. In the meantime, my parents passed away and I was left with their property,” added Nirmala Devi.
After Nirmala Devi left, life was not easy for Lalan Mishra. He reportedly searched extensively in nearby villages to find her. In the process, he even lost his job, but he could not trace her.
Decades later, when Nirmala Devi returned to Bariarpur, she first went to Bakhtiyarpur police station seeking information about her husband. Accompanied by police personnel, she then reached her marital home.
Though initially family members were confused to see an elderly woman claiming to be part of the family, Nirmala showed an old ‘godna’ (traditional tattoo) on her hand to Lalan Mishra, and he immediately recognised her.
The mark immediately brought back memories and seeing her in front after years, Mishra could not control his tears. “She had left home of her own accord. She has returned after 48 years. Now I got to know she had been living at her parental home in Mirzapur, Darbhanga district and then in Nagpur. I have two children,” said Lalan Mishra.
The moment Lalan Mishra recognised his wife, joy spread throughout the household. Family members embraced Nirmala Devi with tears in their eyes.
At the twilight of his life, Lalan Mishra’s decades-long loneliness has ended, reminding everyone that some bonds endure even decades of separation.
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