ETV Bharat / offbeat

48 Years Of Winter, Thawed By A Single Mark On Her Skin: Bihar's Elderly Man Reunites With Wife, Identifies Her Old Tattoo

Patna: That inked scribble on the left hand of Nirmala Devi was enough for husband Lalan Mishra to become teary-eyed. After 48 years of living separately with no news of each other, he could confirm her identity, though age had left its mark on her physical self. Tears welled up in both their eyes. It was not only an emotional reunion for the couple but for the entire Bariarpur village, where everyone stood in stunned silence witnessing the scene.

“It is up to him (Lalan Mishra) to accept me or not. For 48 years I stayed away from him in Nagpur and nurtured both my sons. Today, one of them is an engineer in Pune and the other is pursuing his studies,” said Nirmala when asked if she had come back for good.

The tattoo (ETV Bharat)

Giving a new meaning to love, patience, human relationships and acceptance, Lalan Mishra and Nirmala Devi, in the gray days of their lives, are together, trying to recalibrate a married life that began in March 1977. The first six months of marriage were filled with happiness but, over the months and years, things deteriorated and misunderstandings prevailed.

According to Nirmala Devi, differences within the family and misunderstandings forced her to leave her husband’s home and return to her parental house in Darbhanga. “Some members of the family had influenced me against my husband, ultimately forcing me to leave,” she recalled.