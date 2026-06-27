Unlocking History: 40 Kg Antique Padlock, Giant Gold Coin Replica Steal The Show At Expo In Tirupati
The exhibition showcases a wide range of rare stamps, coins, currency notes, and historical collections
Published : June 27, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Tirupati: A three-day exhibition of rare postage stamps and coins commenced at the Balaji Society Kalyana Mandapam in Tiruchanur in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday where history enthusiasts and collectors were treated to a fascinating glimpse into the past.
Organised by the Tirupati Ancient Postage Stamps and Coins Collection Association (TAPANA), the exhibition titled 'Expo-26' has drawn visitors with its remarkable display of historical artefacts, including a century-old giant padlock and a replica of the world's most valuable gold coin.
The biggest crowd-puller at the exhibition is a massive 40-kilogram antique padlock, exhibited by collector Narasimha Reddy from Guntur.
The huge lock, believed to have been manufactured about a century ago in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, has become a favourite among visitors because of its unusual size and historical significance.
"This lock was manufactured nearly 100 years ago in Aligarh, which has long been famous for its lock-making industry. I acquired it in Puri for Rs 4 lakh, and today it has become one of the most admired exhibits in my collection," said Narasimha Reddy.
Another major attraction is a striking replica of the legendary gold coin issued during the reign of the Mughal Emperor Jahangir. The original coin, weighing around 12 kilograms, is recognised as one of the most valuable gold coins in the world.
The replica has been meticulously crafted by Vaikunthachari from Warangal using copper with gold plating. Weighing approximately one kilogram, the coin stands 9 inches tall and is 4 centimetres thick, closely resembling the grandeur of the original.
"I wanted history lovers to experience the magnificence of this rare coin. Though made of copper with gold plating, every effort has been made to recreate the original's appearance and craftsmanship," said Vaikunthachari.
Organisers said the exhibition showcases a wide range of rare stamps, coins, currency notes, and historical collectibles, offering visitors an opportunity to explore India's rich numismatic and philatelic heritage.
With several unique exhibits on display, Expo-26 has become a must-visit destination for collectors, students, and history enthusiasts alike.
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