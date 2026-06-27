ETV Bharat / offbeat

Unlocking History: 40 Kg Antique Padlock, Giant Gold Coin Replica Steal The Show At Expo In Tirupati

The huge lock is believed to have been manufactured about a century ago in Aligarh. ( ETV Bharat )

Tirupati: A three-day exhibition of rare postage stamps and coins commenced at the Balaji Society Kalyana Mandapam in Tiruchanur in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday where history enthusiasts and collectors were treated to a fascinating glimpse into the past.

Organised by the Tirupati Ancient Postage Stamps and Coins Collection Association (TAPANA), the exhibition titled 'Expo-26' has drawn visitors with its remarkable display of historical artefacts, including a century-old giant padlock and a replica of the world's most valuable gold coin.

The biggest crowd-puller at the exhibition is a massive 40-kilogram antique padlock, exhibited by collector Narasimha Reddy from Guntur.

The huge lock, believed to have been manufactured about a century ago in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, has become a favourite among visitors because of its unusual size and historical significance.

"This lock was manufactured nearly 100 years ago in Aligarh, which has long been famous for its lock-making industry. I acquired it in Puri for Rs 4 lakh, and today it has become one of the most admired exhibits in my collection," said Narasimha Reddy.