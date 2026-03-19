ETV Bharat / offbeat

4-Year-Old Walks 3,000 KM Narmada Parikrama After Cancer Recovery In Madhya Pradesh

Belonging to Dhuriya village in Dewas district, a daily wage labourer Radhelal Logre, his wife Parsadi and their young granddaughter have set out on foot along the Narmada’s banks as a ritual for a wish fulfilled. Though such treks are commonly undertaken by elderly pilgrims, Nandini seems an exception. She may have been aware of the reason, for it revolves around her personal story, but her grandfather Radhelal says, "Mother Narmada saved my granddaughter’s life, so this trip was imminent. It is an arduous penance but we are grateful to Narmada Maa."

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Narmada Parikrama, considered one of the most grueling 3,000-kilometre circumambulations of the sacred river, is usually undertaken by adult pilgrims accustomed to difficult terrains. But on its winding, forested routes this year, an unlikely devotee - a four-year-old Nandini - has drawn attention for walking alongside her grandparents in what they call a journey of faith, gratitude and fulfilment of a vow.

The journey is physically demanding, marked by uneven ghats, broken paths and stretches cutting through dense forests. But the family says their resolve made them firm. "We decided it long before setting on foot," the elderly couple said. Soon after birth, Nandini was diagnosed with a serious illness that later turned into cancer. Over nearly three years, the family spent around Rs 3 lakh on her treatment in Indore and Bhopal. "We had limited means, but our faith was large," they stated.

When doctors told them to take her home, warning them that she may not survive long as the cancer had spread throughout her body, Radhelal and Prasadi were faced with a dilemma. But they did not take time to turn to faith. At Nemawar Ghat on the banks of the Narmada, they made a vow: if the child recovered, they would undertake the Narmada Parikrama on foot, carrying her along.

4-Year-Old Walks 3,000 KM Narmada Parikrama After Cancer Recovery In Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

What followed, the family believes, was nothing but a miracle. Nandini’s condition started improving and further medical tests showed improvement to the extent that one day, there was no trace of the disease. With their vow fulfilled, the family began their pilgrimage from Handia Ghat soon after Diwali.

“We walk 15 to 20 kilometres every day. Nandini keeps pace with us. To keep track of the child along crowded and uneven stretches, we have tied ghungroos to her feet. If she wanders, we can hear her,” said her grandmother Prasadi, noting that the child rarely faces problem during the journey.

At times, when fatigue sets in, her grandparents carry her. But for most of the route, Nandini walks, skipping and playing along the path. She also participates in prayers and rituals. “I will start school after the journey,” the child said, smiling, adding that she is enjoying the yatra.

Doctors maintain that many childhood cancers are treatable with timely intervention. However, for this family, Nandini’s recovery is more a result of their faith in the Narmada River. As they continue their long march along one of India’s most sacred rivers, Nandini’s small footsteps keep the family's faith alive that there is always hope even in the face of hopelessness.