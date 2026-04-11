ETV Bharat / offbeat

Watch: 4.5 Million Years Old Fish Fossils Discovered In Uttarakhand Shivaliks

Dehradun: A significant scientific discovery in the Shivalik Hills could unlock the mysteries of millions of years of history of the Himalayas. In an exclusive interview, a palaeontologist revealed that the 4.5 million-year-old fish fossils found there reveal a story of the formation of the mountain range, ancient climate, and aquatic life. Studies are now underway that are expected to reveal many new things about the Himalayas.

The 4.5 million-year-old fish fossils were found in the Shivaliks adjacent to Dehradun in Uttarakhand. In an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat, Dr Ningthoujam Premjit Singh, a scientist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said this discovery is not only scientifically significant, but also helps us understand that change in nature is a continuous process.

Through these 'living documents' from the Himalayas, scientists are now trying to understand the future by studying the past. Singh explained the study uncovered a total of 36 fossils of three different fish species.

"These fossils are not just remains, but key to understanding the story of the environment of that time. The Shivaliks are the youngest range in the Himalayas. Such fossils are preserved in the sediments that accumulated here over millions of years. This is why this area is considered extremely important for scientific research," said Singh.

Himalayas: Formation, Major Ranges

He also explained that the Himalayas were formed millions of years ago by the collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates. This geological process gave rise to the world's youngest mountain range. He added that the Himalayas are divided into three main parts: the Trans-Himalayas, the Central Himalayas, and the Shivalik Himalayas.

The Trans-Himalayas are the oldest range. The Central Himalayas contain most of the population and forest areas. The Shivalik, being the youngest and lowest range, is considered most conducive to the preservation of fossils.