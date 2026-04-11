Watch: 4.5 Million Years Old Fish Fossils Discovered In Uttarakhand Shivaliks
The fossils reveal the story of the Himalayas, ancient climate, and aquatic life, said palaeontologist Ningthoujam Premjit Singh to ETV Bharat's Dheeraj Sajwan.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Dehradun: A significant scientific discovery in the Shivalik Hills could unlock the mysteries of millions of years of history of the Himalayas. In an exclusive interview, a palaeontologist revealed that the 4.5 million-year-old fish fossils found there reveal a story of the formation of the mountain range, ancient climate, and aquatic life. Studies are now underway that are expected to reveal many new things about the Himalayas.
The 4.5 million-year-old fish fossils were found in the Shivaliks adjacent to Dehradun in Uttarakhand. In an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat, Dr Ningthoujam Premjit Singh, a scientist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said this discovery is not only scientifically significant, but also helps us understand that change in nature is a continuous process.
Through these 'living documents' from the Himalayas, scientists are now trying to understand the future by studying the past. Singh explained the study uncovered a total of 36 fossils of three different fish species.
"These fossils are not just remains, but key to understanding the story of the environment of that time. The Shivaliks are the youngest range in the Himalayas. Such fossils are preserved in the sediments that accumulated here over millions of years. This is why this area is considered extremely important for scientific research," said Singh.
Himalayas: Formation, Major Ranges
He also explained that the Himalayas were formed millions of years ago by the collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates. This geological process gave rise to the world's youngest mountain range. He added that the Himalayas are divided into three main parts: the Trans-Himalayas, the Central Himalayas, and the Shivalik Himalayas.
The Trans-Himalayas are the oldest range. The Central Himalayas contain most of the population and forest areas. The Shivalik, being the youngest and lowest range, is considered most conducive to the preservation of fossils.
Singh said scientists discovered the fossils while studying rock layers in the Shivaliks. The fossils date back to the Pliocene period and are estimated to be approximately 4.5 million years old. They have been identified as fish belonging to the Garra, Ridgeback, and Otolith families. Interestingly, some species of these families still exist today, which helps us understand their evolution.
What The Fossils Reveal
Singh said these fossils reveal the nature of water sources at the time. "At that time, the Shivalik region was home to calm rivers and ponds, where these fishes thrived." He added that at that time, the climate would have been more humid and balanced than today, making it conducive to aquatic life.
According to Singh, this discovery is also crucial for understanding climate change. He said the fossils provide evidence that the Earth's climate has undergone significant changes over time.
"Some species were able to adapt to these changes, while many species went extinct. Such studies also help us understand the current climate crisis," he added.
Singh said although the Shivaliks has long been known for its fossils, finding such a large number of fish fossils is a significant achievement. This will contribute to a deeper understanding of the Himalayas' geological history, and how the environment has changed over millions of years.
Singh also said these fossils will be studied in detail, to provide insight into the entire ecosystem of that time — such as other fauna, flora, and water sources. Overall, the 4.5 million-year-old fish fossils found in the Shivalik hills provide a strong link to understanding the Himalayas' past.