ETV Bharat / offbeat

250 Scholars From MP Collaborate On 40-Volume Bundelkhand Encyclopedia, First 5 Volumes by 2026

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Inspired by the legacy of Encyclopaedia Britannica, a comprehensive 40-volume Bundelkhand Encyclopedia is being compiled to document the region’s rich cultural, historical and linguistic heritage. And the ambitious project is being led by Hindi scholar Dr. Saroj Gupta, Principal of Arts and Commerce College, Sagar.

With over 250 scholars contributing across disciplines, nearly 60 percent of the work has already been completed while the first five volumes are scheduled for publication by November-December 2026.

250 Scholars From MP Collaborate On 40-Volume Bundelkhand Encyclopedia, First 5 Volumes by 2026 (ETV Bharat)

The idea traces back to a lesser-known but important step in the 1940s by Maharaja Veer Singh Ju Deo of Orchha, who had envisioned a similar encyclopedia with the help of noted scholars like Banarsidas Chaturvedi and Krishnanand Gupta. Despite extensive groundwork, the project never proceeded as expected.

This unfinished effort besides her own literary upbringing, kept Gupta restless till she decided to revive the vision on a much larger and structured scale.

Before embarking on the encyclopedia, she compiled a comprehensive Bundeli dictionary of nearly 50,000 words, published in 2016 by the Bhasha Sansthan, Lucknow. The work was made possible with contributions from scholars like Maithili Sharan Gupta, Munshi Ajmeri and others, laying the foundation for the larger encyclopedic project.

“When I studied older literary works, I realized how vast and rich Bundelkhand is in culture, agriculture, literature and history. That realization led to this initiative. I could not stop myself from undertaking the work as envisioned years back,” she said.