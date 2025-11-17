21YO Nursing Student From Kendrapara Who Built A Fancy Candle Business From Rs 6,000
At a time when social media distracts youths, Odisha's Pratik proved otherwise, he learned fancy-candle making online and turned it into a profitable side hustle.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 2:19 PM IST
By Radhakanta Mohanty
Kendrapara: For the first time in Kendrapara district, fancy candles are being made and sold locally, but spreading their fragrance and light across the state and beyond. And the person behind this small but fast-growing venture is a 21-year-old nursing student Pratik Kumar Palei. Balancing studies and entrepreneurship, Pratik has been making decorative and fragrance candles under his brand ‘ZIVELLEBLOOM’.
While many youths his age spend their free time on swiping up and down their mobile phones or spending time on 'eat-and-freak', Pratik has focused on becoming employable and supporting his family financially. He began the candle business with just Rs 6,000 borrowed from his mother, father and aunt, but within six months he has turned his earnings to Rs 15,000.
How did he get into the candle making business? Pratik enrolled in a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course at Tarumuhani. One evening, while scrolling through reels, he came across videos of fancy candles and was awestruck.
“A fancy candle video caught my attention. I watched similar videos on YouTube, learned about preparation and marketing, and thought I could try it as a side business,” Pratik says, who spent nine months learning online before finally starting production.
Pratik sources wax, moulds, fragrance oils and threads from Pune and Mumbai and his materials are delivered at Jagatpur through logistics partners.
“I only make decorative, gifting and fragrance candles, not regular candles,” he explains. His product range includes birthday candles, heart-shaped moulds, roses, soap-shaped candles, bottle candles, cake candles, rasagola, gulab jamun, lotus and other creative designs.
Though fancy candles are still new in Kendrapara, but the demand is steadily rising. “Much of our orders come from Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Since my candles are not used as an essential product but a luxury or gifting option, people use them to make their homes smell good, like incense sticks,” Pratik says.
He sells both offline and online, but it is online business mostly, boosted by Instagram and YouTube videos, that has given Pratik reason to scale up.
Pratik named his company “ZIVELLEBLOOM” and the prices ranges from Rs 5 to Rs 800 depending on size, fragrance and design.
Pratik’s mother, Sanjukta Palei is extremely proud of what her son does. “He was pursuing B Tech but returned home due to problems. We got him enrolled in nursing. Six months ago he asked for Rs 6,000 to start candle making. I gave it to him and the rest is history," she says proudly.
"During Diwali and Bali Yatra, Pratik did well as the season of fairs began in the state. Otherwise also, he is doing good business through online platforms,” she adds. Her eyes well up when she explains how her son's income was a big help when her husband fell ill. "We used his savings for buying medicines," she states.
