21YO Nursing Student From Kendrapara Who Built A Fancy Candle Business From Rs 6,000

By Radhakanta Mohanty

Kendrapara: For the first time in Kendrapara district, fancy candles are being made and sold locally, but spreading their fragrance and light across the state and beyond. And the person behind this small but fast-growing venture is a 21-year-old nursing student Pratik Kumar Palei. Balancing studies and entrepreneurship, Pratik has been making decorative and fragrance candles under his brand ‘ZIVELLEBLOOM’.

While many youths his age spend their free time on swiping up and down their mobile phones or spending time on 'eat-and-freak', Pratik has focused on becoming employable and supporting his family financially. He began the candle business with just Rs 6,000 borrowed from his mother, father and aunt, but within six months he has turned his earnings to Rs 15,000.

21YO Nursing Student From Kendrapara Who Built A Fancy Candle Business From Rs 6,000 (ETV Bharat)

How did he get into the candle making business? Pratik enrolled in a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course at Tarumuhani. One evening, while scrolling through reels, he came across videos of fancy candles and was awestruck.

“A fancy candle video caught my attention. I watched similar videos on YouTube, learned about preparation and marketing, and thought I could try it as a side business,” Pratik says, who spent nine months learning online before finally starting production.