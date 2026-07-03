200-Year-Old Tradition A Jinx? Fear of Misfortune Stops Farmers From Sowing Crops In Nalanda’s Gandhupur Village
Villagers believe anyone who starts sowing before the Mahto family invites tragedy upon their household, including serious illness or even death, reports Alok Kumar Bharti.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
Nalanda (Bihar): A centuries-old tradition has led to the delay in paddy transplantation in a village in Bihar’s Nalanda district, where farmers refuse to begin cultivation until members of one particular family perform the season’s first symbolic planting. Villagers believe violating the custom invites misfortune, including illness, accidents and even death.
Gandhupur village under Ghosatava Panchayat in Silao block of Nalanda district has around 150 households and a population of nearly 1,200, comprising communities including Kurmi, Rajput, Yadav, Kahar, Kumhar, Manjhi, Chaudhary, Dhobi and Teli. Although the paddy fields are ready, water is available, seedlings have been raised and labourers are waiting, not a single farmer has begun transplantation this season. Villagers attribute the delay to a nearly 200-year-old tradition rooted in the belief that breaking it would bring misfortune.
According to villagers, members of the village’s Mahto family - Rajendra Prasad, Raja Ram Mahto and Brahmadev Mahto - have, for nearly two centuries, performed the season’s first symbolic paddy transplantation. Only after this ritual do other farmers begin cultivation.
This year, however, the Mahto family has decided not to cultivate its fields due to personal reasons. As a result, the customary ritual has not been performed, leaving other farmers reluctant to begin transplantation for fear of inviting misfortune.
“We have seen it happen. Anyone who starts sowing before the Mahto family invites tragedy upon the household, including serious illness, fatal accidents or even death,” villagers said. They say this belief stems from incidents that allegedly occurred when people tried to break the tradition in the past.
Rajendra Rao, a village farmer said, he ignored the custom five to seven years ago and sowed his field before the Mahto family. “After that, I developed a severe, life-threatening wound. My mother died, and my wife became critically ill and remained hospitalised in Patna for nearly one and a half years,” he claimed.
Another villager, Mahendra Prasad, too agreed. He recalled that he broke the tradition nearly 20 years ago. “After transplanting paddy before the ritual, I lost vision in one eye. Despite spending a lot on medical treatment, my eyesight never returned,” he alleged.
An elderly resident, Jatan Paswan, also claimed that two other villagers had previously violated the custom, after which one allegedly died while another family suffered a major accident.
However, there is no verified evidence establishing a causal link between violating the tradition and these incidents.
But the sowing season is on increasing anxiety among farmers.
A village meeting was held to iron out the matter. Many farmers participated and decided to urge the district administration take up their cause.
"Now since the village has entered the “red zone” for paddy cultivation, if transplantation does not begin within the next two or three days, the entire farming season could be lost. Our village depends entirely on agriculture. If crops are not planted, many families may be forced to sell their land or migrate to other states in search of work,” said Tarun Kumar, a young farmer.
Villagers have repeatedly appealed to the Mahto family to perform at least a symbolic transplantation by planting a handful of paddy seedlings in the field, allowing everyone else to begin cultivation. However, the family has reportedly declined, leaving farmers worried about their livelihoods and food security.
Though attempts were made to obtain the Mahto family’s response, they declined to comment.
Meanwhile, villagers have urged the district administration to persuade a member of the Mahto family to perform the symbolic transplantation so that agricultural activities can begin.
Silao Block Development Officer said he was unaware of the issue and would speak to the villagers to understand the matter and explore possible solutions.
The situation in Gandhupur highlights how deeply traditional beliefs continue to influence rural life in parts of India. While villagers associate past tragedies with violating the custom, these claims remain unverified. With the window for paddy transplantation getting narrowed, the coming days will determine whether the village overcomes the longstanding tradition or leave their lives and livelihood to suffer.
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