ETV Bharat / offbeat

200-Year-Old Tradition A Jinx? Fear of Misfortune Stops Farmers From Sowing Crops In Nalanda’s Gandhupur Village

Nalanda (Bihar): A centuries-old tradition has led to the delay in paddy transplantation in a village in Bihar’s Nalanda district, where farmers refuse to begin cultivation until members of one particular family perform the season’s first symbolic planting. Villagers believe violating the custom invites misfortune, including illness, accidents and even death.

Gandhupur village under Ghosatava Panchayat in Silao block of Nalanda district has around 150 households and a population of nearly 1,200, comprising communities including Kurmi, Rajput, Yadav, Kahar, Kumhar, Manjhi, Chaudhary, Dhobi and Teli. Although the paddy fields are ready, water is available, seedlings have been raised and labourers are waiting, not a single farmer has begun transplantation this season. Villagers attribute the delay to a nearly 200-year-old tradition rooted in the belief that breaking it would bring misfortune.

200-Year-Old Tradition A Jinx? Fear of Misfortune Stops Farmers From Sowing Crops In Nalanda’s Gandhupur Village (ETV Bharat)

According to villagers, members of the village’s Mahto family - Rajendra Prasad, Raja Ram Mahto and Brahmadev Mahto - have, for nearly two centuries, performed the season’s first symbolic paddy transplantation. Only after this ritual do other farmers begin cultivation.

This year, however, the Mahto family has decided not to cultivate its fields due to personal reasons. As a result, the customary ritual has not been performed, leaving other farmers reluctant to begin transplantation for fear of inviting misfortune.

200-Year-Old Tradition A Jinx? Fear of Misfortune Stops Farmers From Sowing Crops In Nalanda’s Gandhupur Village (ETV Bharat)

“We have seen it happen. Anyone who starts sowing before the Mahto family invites tragedy upon the household, including serious illness, fatal accidents or even death,” villagers said. They say this belief stems from incidents that allegedly occurred when people tried to break the tradition in the past.

Rajendra Rao, a village farmer said, he ignored the custom five to seven years ago and sowed his field before the Mahto family. “After that, I developed a severe, life-threatening wound. My mother died, and my wife became critically ill and remained hospitalised in Patna for nearly one and a half years,” he claimed.

Another villager, Mahendra Prasad, too agreed. He recalled that he broke the tradition nearly 20 years ago. “After transplanting paddy before the ritual, I lost vision in one eye. Despite spending a lot on medical treatment, my eyesight never returned,” he alleged.