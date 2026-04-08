200-Year-Old Dowry-Free Norm Thrives In Bihar’s Gaya Villages, No Cases Reported Since 1955
Sartaj Ahmad finds how community enforcement, social boycott and collective responsibility have ensured zero dowry cases for decades, proving that where laws struggle, tradition wins.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Gaya (Bihar): Three villages in Gaya district have maintained their sanctity and sanity by being against any kind or cash as dowry during marriages. Upholding a rare, centuries-old tradition, Sukradih, Baghmara and Bagbeda villages stick to a deeply entrenched social code that has endured for nearly 200 years ensuring that marriages take place without dowry.
According to Ramchandra Singh Bhokta, former head of Sukradih village, the tradition dates back to an incident involving his ancestors. “When one of our forefathers was getting married, a dispute arose over one anna in dowry. It was during this incident that Baba ‘Puraj’ made a rule that no one in the village would give or take dowry,” he informed.
Since then, the rule has been followed through generations. In case any violation is reported, the Panchayat sits and decides on stringent action. “If someone takes dowry, a Panchayat meets and decides the punishment. And the punishment is not ordinary. Palm wood is heated on fire and the offender is beaten with it as decided. The person is then ostracized, though given a chance to return,” Bhokta added.
This rigid social enforcement has ensured near-total compliance. Officials say that not a single case of dowry harassment or transaction has been reported from these villages in decades. “During my tenure, no dowry-related case has come from Sukradih. It is actually a dowry-free village,” said Akhilesh Kumar, in-charge of Aams Police Station.
Located around 75 km from Gaya district headquarters, Sukradih village, with nearly 70 households and a population of about 1,000, has become a symbol of resistance against a deeply rooted social evil. The neighbouring villages of Baghmara and Bagbeda, with similar demographics, follow the same tradition, largely taken care of by members of the Bhokta community.
Due to strict adherence of the dictum, families do not view daughters as a financial burden and marriages are conducted with simplicity and dignity. “We don’t consider daughters a burden or start saving for dowry. We give gifts as per our convenience. No daughter remains unmarried here just because the family has no money to pay as dowry,” said Shakuntala Devi, a resident preparing for the weddings of her two daughters, Soni and Priyanka.
Her sentiment clearly shows how a cultural shift has taken place within the community. “We will not buy a son-in-law by paying dowry. Daughters are our pride,” she said, adding that even her own marriage was conducted without dowry.
In many of these villages, even symbolic practices like tilak and shagun have been abolished. Basanti Devi, another villager, recalled that the last time a token amount of Rs 30 was accepted as shagun was in 1955. “Now, no money is paid as token amount or even shagun, whether marriages happen within or outside the village,” she said.
The tradition cuts across economic and social lines. Sons from affluent families marry daughters from poorer households without any financial transactions. Community support is immense for such systems. “If a poor boy is getting married, wealthy members contribute towards food and other arrangements. The groom’s family may also support the bride’s family,” said Raj Dev Singh Bhokta.
But villagers also attribute some part of the success of such practices to education, which they felt, has played a key role in sustaining the change. With increasing literacy levels and access to schools in and around the Aams block, younger generations are consciously rejecting dowry. “Every day we get to know about instances when families sell homes for dowry. We need to change our mindset,” said Udit Kumar, a young social worker.
Many youths in the village, including government employees, continue to uphold the tradition. Vikas Kumar Bhokta, a BPSC teacher, said his own marriage last year was conducted without dowry. “We keep weddings simple. Only one tent is set up and limited guests are invited so the bride’s family doesn’t face pressure of arranging a lavish feast or treating anyone with expensive gifts,” he said.
However, the larger picture in Bihar is far different from these exemplary villages. Between 2019 and 2023, as many as 16,496 dowry cases were registered in the state while 5,274 women lost their lives. On an average, over 1,000 women are killed every year due to dowry-related violence, with Bihar consistently ranking among the worst-affected states.
Despite this grim a picture Sukradih and its neighbouring villages certainly stand out as both an anomaly and a lesson. Community members believe that real change can only come from within society. “If marriages are made simple and free from transactions, not only will dowry end, but daughters will also be safe and respected,” villagers said.
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