ETV Bharat / offbeat

200-Year-Old Dowry-Free Norm Thrives In Bihar’s Gaya Villages, No Cases Reported Since 1955

Gaya (Bihar): Three villages in Gaya district have maintained their sanctity and sanity by being against any kind or cash as dowry during marriages. Upholding a rare, centuries-old tradition, Sukradih, Baghmara and Bagbeda villages stick to a deeply entrenched social code that has endured for nearly 200 years ensuring that marriages take place without dowry.

According to Ramchandra Singh Bhokta, former head of Sukradih village, the tradition dates back to an incident involving his ancestors. “When one of our forefathers was getting married, a dispute arose over one anna in dowry. It was during this incident that Baba ‘Puraj’ made a rule that no one in the village would give or take dowry,” he informed.

200-Year-Old Dowry-Free Tradition Thrives In Bihar’s Gaya Villages, No Cases Reported Since 1955 (ETV Bharat)

Since then, the rule has been followed through generations. In case any violation is reported, the Panchayat sits and decides on stringent action. “If someone takes dowry, a Panchayat meets and decides the punishment. And the punishment is not ordinary. Palm wood is heated on fire and the offender is beaten with it as decided. The person is then ostracized, though given a chance to return,” Bhokta added.

This rigid social enforcement has ensured near-total compliance. Officials say that not a single case of dowry harassment or transaction has been reported from these villages in decades. “During my tenure, no dowry-related case has come from Sukradih. It is actually a dowry-free village,” said Akhilesh Kumar, in-charge of Aams Police Station.

200-Year-Old Dowry-Free Tradition Thrives In Bihar’s Gaya Villages, No Cases Reported Since 1955 (ETV Bharat)

Located around 75 km from Gaya district headquarters, Sukradih village, with nearly 70 households and a population of about 1,000, has become a symbol of resistance against a deeply rooted social evil. The neighbouring villages of Baghmara and Bagbeda, with similar demographics, follow the same tradition, largely taken care of by members of the Bhokta community.