ETV Bharat / offbeat

20 Tribal Students From Odisha Take Shakespeare's ‘Hamlet’, ‘Macbeth’ And ‘Romeo And Juliet’ To World In Santali

20 Tribal Students From Odisha Take Shakespeare's ‘Hamlet’, ‘Macbeth’ and ‘Romeo and Juliet’ To World In Santali ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: Imagine - or better still, see for yourself - these famous lines from Shakespeare’s Macbeth “Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player, that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more. It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing,” being spoken in Santali and enacted by tribal students.

Though the Bard’s works have pervaded continents and translated and performed in over 100 languages worldwide, their enactment in Santali is certainly a milestone, especially after the classics were performed in constructed languages like Esperanto and Klingon.

20 Tribal Students From Odisha Take Shakespeare's ‘Hamlet’, ‘Macbeth’ and ‘Romeo and Juliet’ To World In Santali (ETV Bharat)

Earlier limited to native Santals living in forested, hilly and remote villages, the Santali language reached the global stage when students from KIIT University and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) staged Shakespeare’s classics Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet and Macbeth during the World Shakespeare Theatre Festival 2026 in Romania.

The performances, held during the international festival at Craiova University, enthralled audiences and marked a significant milestone in the preservation and international recognition of indigenous languages and cultures.

Two Months of Relentless Preparation

Behind the historic achievement were months of painstaking effort. Translating Shakespeare’s English dialogues into Santali was a herculean task. Add to it the challenge of adapting them into the Ol Chiki script, and the exercise became even more demanding. But students and teachers worked tirelessly to ensure that the emotional depth and essence of the original plays resonated naturally in the local idiom.

20 Tribal Students From Odisha Take Shakespeare's ‘Hamlet’, ‘Macbeth’ and ‘Romeo and Juliet’ To World In Santali (ETV Bharat)

Besides being a landmark theatrical production, the performances reflected a celebration of Santali traditions, social values and cultural identity, which global audiences cherished. They witnessed an indigenous way of life through the universal language of drama.

20 Tribal Students Represented India on the Global Platform

The performance by the students comes at a time when the Ol Chiki script is celebrating its centenary year. The team included PhD scholars, postgraduate and undergraduate students, as well as BBA students. More than 3,000 participants from 71 universities across 45 countries watched the performances.

20 Tribal Students From Odisha Take Shakespeare's ‘Hamlet’, ‘Macbeth’ and ‘Romeo and Juliet’ To World In Santali (ETV Bharat)

‘Many English Words Had No Easy Santali Equivalent’