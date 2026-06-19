20 Tribal Students From Odisha Take Shakespeare's ‘Hamlet’, ‘Macbeth’ And ‘Romeo And Juliet’ To World In Santali
Tribal students from Odisha transformed Shakespeare into Santali, celebrating 100 years of Ol Chiki script and showcasing indigenous culture before audiences, reports Bikash Kumar Das
Published : June 19, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: Imagine - or better still, see for yourself - these famous lines from Shakespeare’s Macbeth “Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player, that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more. It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing,” being spoken in Santali and enacted by tribal students.
Though the Bard’s works have pervaded continents and translated and performed in over 100 languages worldwide, their enactment in Santali is certainly a milestone, especially after the classics were performed in constructed languages like Esperanto and Klingon.
Earlier limited to native Santals living in forested, hilly and remote villages, the Santali language reached the global stage when students from KIIT University and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) staged Shakespeare’s classics Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet and Macbeth during the World Shakespeare Theatre Festival 2026 in Romania.
The performances, held during the international festival at Craiova University, enthralled audiences and marked a significant milestone in the preservation and international recognition of indigenous languages and cultures.
Two Months of Relentless Preparation
Behind the historic achievement were months of painstaking effort. Translating Shakespeare’s English dialogues into Santali was a herculean task. Add to it the challenge of adapting them into the Ol Chiki script, and the exercise became even more demanding. But students and teachers worked tirelessly to ensure that the emotional depth and essence of the original plays resonated naturally in the local idiom.
Besides being a landmark theatrical production, the performances reflected a celebration of Santali traditions, social values and cultural identity, which global audiences cherished. They witnessed an indigenous way of life through the universal language of drama.
20 Tribal Students Represented India on the Global Platform
The performance by the students comes at a time when the Ol Chiki script is celebrating its centenary year. The team included PhD scholars, postgraduate and undergraduate students, as well as BBA students. More than 3,000 participants from 71 universities across 45 countries watched the performances.
‘Many English Words Had No Easy Santali Equivalent’
Dr Kadar Soren, who led the translation work, said the task was far from easy. “All three plays were completely translated into Santali and performed on an international stage. Around 15 PhD scholars and three professors had to brainstorm over the translations. We faced many difficulties because several English words have no direct equivalent in Santali and no dictionary could help. So we had only one option - to write the dialogues in a way that people could easily understand,” he explained.
Each play was condensed into a 20-minute production. Highlighting the achievement, Soren expressed his admiration for the work the entire team had put in.
“More English plays are being translated into Santali so that the language reaches more people. The future of Santali looks bright, but it needs greater support,” he said.
Dr Soren also pointed out that among the 20 performers, only one was a Santali girl, while the others belonged to various tribal communities.
“But all the students showed enthusiasm to learn Santali and performed exceptionally well. Many indigenous communities have lost their languages and traditions, but Santali has managed to preserve both. We need a concerted effort to develop and promote it,” he asserted.
‘Playing Juliet Was a Huge Challenge’
Hemalata Nayak, who enacted Juliet, described the experience as transformative. “Performing as the lead in a production that blended Santali and English on an international stage was extremely challenging. I practised for two months before travelling to Romania. Acting was never my forte and playing Juliet required intense emotional scenes and a lot of crying. Imagine the rigorous work I had to go through. But in the end, it feels wonderful,” she said.
Another performer, Rashmita Tamarabi, recalled her humble past and how she became an international performer. “I come from a place where there were no proper roads, no vehicles and no mobile network. I came to Bhubaneswar to study. It was beyond my imagination to perform on a world stage abroad, that too in Shakespeare’s plays. It has been a life-changing experience,” she said.
She added that audiences seemed fascinated by the tribal language, traditional dresses and ornaments worn by the team.
Learning Santali in Two Months
Pratiksha Mishra, who played Lady Macbeth, said mastering the language was difficult, let alone remembering the dialogues and performing them.
“I had to learn the language over two months. People were amazed by the Santali attire and culture. Preserving our own language and culture is extremely important,” she said.
‘A Tribute to Indigenous Culture and Linguistic Heritage’
KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta appreciated the efforts put in by the teachers and students. “This is not merely a theatre event but a tribute to indigenous culture and linguistic heritage. It reflects the proud history of resistance and identity associated with tribal languages,” he said.
For the students who journeyed from some of India’s most remote regions to the stages of Romania, the applause they received was not just for their acting - it was recognition that a language born in the forests had found its place in the world.
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