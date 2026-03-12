ETV Bharat / offbeat

2 Bihar Farmers Preserve 52 Rare Indigenous Seed Varieties Including Rice & 4,500-Year-Old Wheat

Wherever he heard of rare varieties, he would visit, collect samples and gradually build a repository of traditional seeds.

"During those years I observed a major shift in agriculture. Farmers were increasingly relying on hybrid seeds and chemical inputs, while indigenous seed varieties and traditional farming knowledge were gradually disappearing. I was determined to prevent this loss," says Niranjan who began traveling across different regions in search of farmers and communities that still preserved ancient seeds.

Niranjan comes from a farmers' family where everyone learns about agriculture from parents. He too had a brush with farming in his childhood while studying in school. But destiny had other things in store for him. Fifteen years ago, he lost his father and financial responsibilities of the family fell on him. So Niranjan had to discontinue studies after intermediate and devote himself entirely to farming.

Niranjan Yadav from Dumarkola village in Khaira block and his associate Swarth Yadav have spent nearly 15 years collecting and preserving traditional seed varieties. In all these years, they have successfully preserved more than 52 indigenous varieties of rice along with several traditional wheat and vegetable seeds. Some of these seeds are believed to be centuries or even millennia old.

Jamui: These days, when most farmers across the country are increasingly dependent on hybrid seeds and chemical fertilizers, two young farmers from Bihar’s Jamui district are making efforts to reverse the trend. They are reviving and protecting India’s disappearing agricultural heritage besides encouraging farmers to adopt organic farming.

Among the rice varieties preserved by Niranjan are Kala Namak, Sathi, Kala Jeera and a unique variety known as 'Magic Rice.' Many of these varieties are known for their nutritional and medicinal properties. It is said that Magic Rice can be prepared without cooking.

“If this rice is soaked in cold water for about 45 minutes, it becomes ready to eat. Historical records say soldiers in the Ahom kings’ army carried this rice during wars as it did not require fire for cooking,” Niranjan explains.

Another important variety in his collection is Kala Namak rice, believed to be nearly 3,000 years old. It is believed that Gautama Buddha distributed these seeds to people when he returned to Kapilvastu. Archaeological traces of the grain are also believed to have been found near Siddharthnagar.

Kala Namak rice is known for its distinct aroma, nutritional value and potential health benefits, especially for people with diabetes.

2 Bihar Farmers Preserve 52 Rare Indigenous Seed Varieties Including Rice & 4,500-Year-Old Wheat (ETV Bharat)

Similarly, the Sathi rice variety matures in about 60 days and is mentioned in ancient Ayurvedic texts such as the Charaka Samhita and Sushruta Samhita. Traditionally known as Shashtika in Sanskrit, it is widely used in rituals and religious ceremonies in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, including during the Chhath Puja.

Both the farmers have also preserved Sona Moti wheat, also known as Prophetic Wheat, which agricultural experts believe could be 4,500-5,000 years old and linked to the Indus Valley Civilization. This wheat is rich in fiber and considered highly nutritious.

Apart from rice and wheat, the duo has preserved several vegetable varieties. Swarth says they even have a potato variety that grows above the ground, making it perfect for rocky soils. "We also have around 18 varieties of tomatoes, including red, yellow and pink types," he adds.

Niranjan and Swarth do not just conserve these seeds but also cultivate them and distribute them to farmers at affordable prices. They regularly interact with farmers in nearby villages, encouraging them to adopt traditional seeds and organic farming methods.

Local farmer Devendra Kumar, who was dependent on hybrid seeds earlier has shifted to traditional ones. “After learning from Niranjan, I now understand the advantages of traditional seeds and organic farming,” he said.

According to Niranjan, indigenous seeds require very little chemical fertilizer and grow well with organic inputs such as cow dung manure. These crops also help retain soil fertility and moisture, reducing irrigation needs. "But government support can be helpful in protecting endangered seed varieties. I would urge authorities to establish seed banks at district and block levels so that traditional seeds can be preserved and made accessible to farmers," says he.