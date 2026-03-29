ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Pond To Olympic Size Pool: Tribal Children Train To Participate In National And International Swimming Events

Udaipur: Children from rural and tribal areas who have learnt swimming in rivers and ponds are now honing their skills in international-level swimming pools. The coaching is being imparted to them at a 15-day residential training camp at Maharana Pratap Khelgaon in Udaipur under the Rajasthan government's Panch Gaurav Yojana. The camp is being held on the lines of 'One District, One Sport'.

Udaipur’s Sports Officer, Mahesh Paliwal, said that the most remarkable thing about this initiative is that children who had never seen a swimming pool before are now practising with the help of modern techniques.

Tribal Children Train To Participate In National And International Swimming Events (ETV Bharat)

He said the children are improving their speed and learning techniques that players employ while competing in international swimming tournaments.

Paliwal said the children have the confidence to represent the country on the big stage.

He explained that accessing this training was not easy. “Competitions were held in Panchayat Samitis across the district, attracting over 700 participants. Following these competitions, 150 best swimmers were selected. A large number of those selected are from the tribal areas and they are distinguished by their natural stamina and ease with water,” said Paliwal.

These swimmers are being provided free accommodation, nutritious food, swimming kits and other essential equipment. The aim is to provide equal opportunities for children from economically disadvantaged families to advance.