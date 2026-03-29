From Pond To Olympic Size Pool: Tribal Children Train To Participate In National And International Swimming Events
Having learnt swimming in rivers and ponds, these children are being trained to swim in Olympic size pool using modern techniques - Kapil Pareek reports.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Udaipur: Children from rural and tribal areas who have learnt swimming in rivers and ponds are now honing their skills in international-level swimming pools. The coaching is being imparted to them at a 15-day residential training camp at Maharana Pratap Khelgaon in Udaipur under the Rajasthan government's Panch Gaurav Yojana. The camp is being held on the lines of 'One District, One Sport'.
Udaipur’s Sports Officer, Mahesh Paliwal, said that the most remarkable thing about this initiative is that children who had never seen a swimming pool before are now practising with the help of modern techniques.
He said the children are improving their speed and learning techniques that players employ while competing in international swimming tournaments.
Paliwal said the children have the confidence to represent the country on the big stage.
He explained that accessing this training was not easy. “Competitions were held in Panchayat Samitis across the district, attracting over 700 participants. Following these competitions, 150 best swimmers were selected. A large number of those selected are from the tribal areas and they are distinguished by their natural stamina and ease with water,” said Paliwal.
These swimmers are being provided free accommodation, nutritious food, swimming kits and other essential equipment. The aim is to provide equal opportunities for children from economically disadvantaged families to advance.
The instructors' primary goal during the camp is to transform the children's traditional swimming styles into modern and competitive ones.
The sports officer said that swimming in a village pond is different from winning a competition in a pool. Therefore, these swimmers are receiving specialised training. “This includes arm movements which teach the technique of pushing water back in the right direction and with force; kicking, which teaches the balanced and effective use of leg strength and breathing techniques which teach the correct coordination of breathing in and out while being in water,” he explained.
He said that the lightweight swimmers are performing better due to their agility, while the heavier ones are progressing based on their strength and stamina. The focus of the coaches is to adapt traditional Indian swimming styles to modern and competitive techniques, enabling these swimmers to perform better at the national and international levels. Through micro-observation, even the smallest mistakes of each child are corrected to ensure that their speed reaches international standards.
The Sports Department believes that with proper training, resources and consistent practice, these athletes can win medals for the country in the future. Sports officials stated that these children from the rural and tribal areas who learnt swimming on their own in the rivers and ponds weigh between 35 kg and 70 kg. They are now honing their skills in a modern 50-meter-long Olympic-sized swimming pool.
They are learning professional diving, kicking and breathing techniques under the supervision of instructors. This is rapidly improving their speed, balance and endurance. It is being underlined that technical perfection is essential to win competitions. Therefore, micro-level work is being done to correct each swimmer’s minor mistakes.
This initiative is honing the talents of the children and giving new wings to their dreams as they are being prepared to participate in national and international competitions.
One of the trainees, Poonam, who comes from the tribal area of Gogunda, said, “I was overjoyed when I first saw a swimming pool. I used to swim in the village ponds, but now I am taking professional training.”
Similarly, Shilpa of Kheerwada pointed out that she learnt swimming during the rainy season when the ponds would fill with water and animals would go to the fields to graze.
There are even those like Jairaj who are making a mark while being disabled. He is swimming with a single arm.
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