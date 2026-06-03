ETV Bharat / offbeat

As Collector For A Day, 15-Year-Old Garvit Fulfills A Long Cherished Dream

However, his rare medical condition became a formidable obstacle. When his family shared his dream with District Collector Avdhesh Meena, a new chapter unfolded.

Garvit battles a rare genetic disease called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. A bright student from the very beginning, Garvit harboured a deep desire to become an IAS officer.

He listened to the grievances of petitioners and issued directives to the concerned officials. Garvit fulfilled a dream that he and his family long cherished.

He sat on the District Collector's chair at the collectorate, presided over a meeting with the staff and conducted a public hearing.

Kuchaman City : It was a special day for Garvit Rewad, 15, a Class 11 student and a resident of Rodu in Didwana-Kuchaman district in Rajasthan.

Collector Meena appointed Garvit as the "Collector for a Day," symbolically handing over his own chair to him. The moment became an unforgettable memory for the Rewad family.

Meena said that Garvit and his parents had come to meet him a few days ago. Despite suffering from the rare genetic disorder, Garvit secured an impressive 84 per cent marks in his Class X examinations—a truly remarkable achievement.

Garvit Rewad (ETV Bharat)

He emphasised that no matter what circumstances or adversities one faces in life, one must never "give up." If one refuses to give up, success is bound to follow, he said.

Harlal Rewar—Garvit’s father, who is currently preparing for the RAS examination—said that Garvit had been academically gifted right from the start.

"The home environment was conducive to learning, and this sparked a dream in Garvit's mind to become an IAS officer and serve as a District Collector. However, fate had other plans. Garvit's illness shook the family to its core. We apprised Collector Avdhesh Meena of our son's illness and his cherished dream," he said. On Wednesday, Garvit arrived at the Collectorate in the official Collector's vehicle, where he was accorded a warm welcome.

Garvit Rewad with his parents at the collectorate (ETV Bharat)

Garvit was seated in the Collector's chair and formally assumed charge of the office. Subsequently, Garvit presided over a meeting with the staff and conducted a public hearing.

Upon seeing Garvit seated in the Collector's chair, his parents' eyes welled up with emotion. His mother, Sunita Rewar, said, "Although life certainly became arduous after we learned of his illness, we never lost hope." The parents expressed their profound gratitude to District Collector Meena. "The Collector's compassionate initiative brought a smile to our son's face—a smile that we will cherish and never forget," they said.