How 15 Odisha Villages Turned Their Faith In Maa Andhari Into A Forest Protection Movement
Fifteen Jharsuguda villages drew on their faith in Maa Andhari to protect a forest, a commitment renewed each year at the jatra, reports Gurucharan Bagh.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Jharsuguda: In 1994, when engineer Subrat Kumar Naik brought together residents of 15 villages to discuss how to protect the Andhari forest, he drew on a belief they already shared. The hills around the Chauna dam were home to Maa Andhari, the presiding goddess, they worshipped for ages. Looking after the forest, he convinced them, was part of their duty towards her.
Forest loss had been a concern since the 1980s, when the area had little protection. The villages surrounding the forest, spread across Babuchipidihi and Jharmunda gram panchayats, came together under the Maa Andhari Van Suraksha Samiti Mahasangha. Village assemblies gave residents a place to discuss forest protection, while awareness campaigns drew in schoolchildren and other local residents. In time, the effort grew into a conservation movement led by the villages themselves.
Satellite images from 2008 and 2014 are cited in the local account as showing that around 5,000 acres of natural forest remained within the wider conservation area. After Subrat Naik’s death, his father, Dr Dhruvaraj Naik, a former vice-chancellor of Sambalpur University, carried the work forward.
That history is part of the annual Andhari Bandurga Puja Jatra, held near the boundary of Laikera and Kirmira blocks. The 33rd edition opened on November 17 with a procession, special worship at the hilltop and a football tournament. More than a lakh devotees are expected over the two days.
On November 18, a 25-km cycle rally was organised around the Andhari hills to raise awareness about protecting the environment. The rally is scheduled to end with a puja at Pakelkhol–Kunarmal Chhak.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bandana Pasayat, Ranger, Bagadihi Forest Range, explained how people of the villages have been making efforts towards forest protection and conservation. "As forest department officials, we have been carrying out awareness campaign and that has changed the mindset of people. Apart from our own efforts in protecting the wildlife and flora and fauna, we have made people equal stakeholders so that they also take steps to increase the forest coverage," she said.
For the villages that started the forest protection campaign, the jatra (fair) is an occasion to renew a commitment made more than three decades ago. This year, the cyclists carried that message around the same hills the villagers came together to protect.
A Sambalpur University survey puts the area of the sacred Andhari hill near Pakelkhol at about 10 sq km and documents the role of 15 neighbouring villages in protecting its sal-dominated forest. The Jharsuguda Forest Division lists 7.40 sq km under the Andhari Proposed Reserved Forest in the Bagdihi range.
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