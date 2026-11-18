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How 15 Odisha Villages Turned Their Faith In Maa Andhari Into A Forest Protection Movement

How 15 Odisha Villages Turned Their Faith In Maa Andhari Into A Forest Protection Movement ( ETV Bharat )

Jharsuguda: In 1994, when engineer Subrat Kumar Naik brought together residents of 15 villages to discuss how to protect the Andhari forest, he drew on a belief they already shared. The hills around the Chauna dam were home to Maa Andhari, the presiding goddess, they worshipped for ages. Looking after the forest, he convinced them, was part of their duty towards her.

Forest loss had been a concern since the 1980s, when the area had little protection. The villages surrounding the forest, spread across Babuchipidihi and Jharmunda gram panchayats, came together under the Maa Andhari Van Suraksha Samiti Mahasangha. Village assemblies gave residents a place to discuss forest protection, while awareness campaigns drew in schoolchildren and other local residents. In time, the effort grew into a conservation movement led by the villages themselves.

The fair associated with Maa Andhari (ETV Bharat) Satellite images from 2008 and 2014 are cited in the local account as showing that around 5,000 acres of natural forest remained within the wider conservation area. After Subrat Naik’s death, his father, Dr Dhruvaraj Naik, a former vice-chancellor of Sambalpur University, carried the work forward. That history is part of the annual Andhari Bandurga Puja Jatra, held near the boundary of Laikera and Kirmira blocks. The 33rd edition opened on November 17 with a procession, special worship at the hilltop and a football tournament. More than a lakh devotees are expected over the two days. On November 18, a 25-km cycle rally was organised around the Andhari hills to raise awareness about protecting the environment. The rally is scheduled to end with a puja at Pakelkhol–Kunarmal Chhak. How 15 Odisha Villages Turned Their Faith In Maa Andhari Into A Forest Protection Movement (ETV Bharat)