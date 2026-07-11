ETV Bharat / offbeat

11-Year-Old 'Genius Boy' From Bihar Paramhans Recites 118 Chemical Elements In Two Minutes, Dreams Of IIT And IAS

Gaya: Eleven-year-old Paramhans has something unique about him. Other than of course sharing his name with the mystic and Kali Maa devotee Ramakrishna Paramhamsa, this kid genius from Bihar’s Gaya district appears to be embodying the rare quality of memorising formulae that even the older students fail to remember. Ask Paramhans a question on virtually any subject, and he responds almost instantly, much like a computer. Little wonder, he has been drawing widespread attention for his extraordinary memory and academic abilities.

Son of Chitranjan Kumar from Bhori village in the remote Tikari block, Paramhans possesses knowledge comparable to that of a matriculation (Class 10) student. For his exceptional intellect, people in the locality have named him a “genius.”

Paramhans can speak continuously for nearly 30 minutes on various chapters of history without faltering. According to his family members, once he studies a topic, he rarely forgets it. His command of complex historical subjects rivals that of much older learners.

Paramhans with his father (ETV Bharat)

Paramhans’ father, Chitranjan Kumar, said the boy has an exceptional grasp of subjects ranging from chemistry to history. “From childhood, he displayed a unique ability. Any topic he studied or we explained to him, he memorised it immediately. Today, he has the ability to speak instantly on a wide range of subjects. Just as children learn the alphabet, he has stored the pages of science in his mind. He has memorised the pages of history in the same way," says Chitranjan, who is also the headmaster of Bhori Sanskrit High School.

He says Paramhans has memorised several matric-level subjects. He can recite the names and symbols of all 118 chemical elements in just two minutes, a feat that could potentially earn him a new record. He is interested in physics, chemistry, mathematics and geography.