11-Year-Old 'Genius Boy' From Bihar Paramhans Recites 118 Chemical Elements In Two Minutes, Dreams Of IIT And IAS
Ratnesh Kumar spoke to Paramhans who amazed everyone with exceptional memory and ambitions to appear for board exams, pursue IIT and become an IAS officer.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Gaya: Eleven-year-old Paramhans has something unique about him. Other than of course sharing his name with the mystic and Kali Maa devotee Ramakrishna Paramhamsa, this kid genius from Bihar’s Gaya district appears to be embodying the rare quality of memorising formulae that even the older students fail to remember. Ask Paramhans a question on virtually any subject, and he responds almost instantly, much like a computer. Little wonder, he has been drawing widespread attention for his extraordinary memory and academic abilities.
Son of Chitranjan Kumar from Bhori village in the remote Tikari block, Paramhans possesses knowledge comparable to that of a matriculation (Class 10) student. For his exceptional intellect, people in the locality have named him a “genius.”
Paramhans can speak continuously for nearly 30 minutes on various chapters of history without faltering. According to his family members, once he studies a topic, he rarely forgets it. His command of complex historical subjects rivals that of much older learners.
Paramhans’ father, Chitranjan Kumar, said the boy has an exceptional grasp of subjects ranging from chemistry to history. “From childhood, he displayed a unique ability. Any topic he studied or we explained to him, he memorised it immediately. Today, he has the ability to speak instantly on a wide range of subjects. Just as children learn the alphabet, he has stored the pages of science in his mind. He has memorised the pages of history in the same way," says Chitranjan, who is also the headmaster of Bhori Sanskrit High School.
He says Paramhans has memorised several matric-level subjects. He can recite the names and symbols of all 118 chemical elements in just two minutes, a feat that could potentially earn him a new record. He is interested in physics, chemistry, mathematics and geography.
Paramhans has also completed preparation for several important intermediate (Class 12) subjects and his learning capacity is said to be far ahead of children his age. Although he does not meet the age requirement under existing rules, he hopes to appear directly for this year’s matriculation examination based on his academic merit.
Besides academics, Paramhans enjoys writing and singing poems from an early age, a talent he is believed to have inherited from his father. He has memorised dozens of poems and can also instantly name the capitals of many countries and list the presidents of the Indian National Congress from 1885 to the present.
After completing Class 6, Paramhans lost interest in conventional schooling and dropped out. He began his education at Little Buddha School at the age of four and completed Class 6 at Gyan Bharti School. Since then, he has continued studying independently at home under his father’s guidance, focusing on subjects that interest him.
Recognising his son’s exceptional abilities early, his father personally mentors him, sometimes teaching him at home and taking him to school at intervals.
Paramhans lost his mother when he was just six years old during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, his father has balanced his professional responsibilities while ensuring his son continued to receive care and support.
Confident in his preparation, Paramhans wants to appear for the matriculation examination in the current academic session. He recently visited the office of the District Education Officer in Gaya with his father to seek special permission.
“I went to the District Education Officer’s office in Gaya to seek permission to appear for the matriculation examination this year. I hope I get approval and can take the exam. Along with the matric syllabus, I have also memorised parts of the intermediate curriculum. I want to study at IIT, become an IAS officer, and I also dream of entering India’s top-level politics,” says Paramhans.
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