1,000 Cooks & 30,000 Guests Make MLA’s Son’s Wedding Reception In Madhya Pradesh A Mega Event

Raisen/Bhopal: Weddings are meant to unite two families, but this one in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen recently seemed to unite entire districts and even states. It was not just a wedding reception in Raisen, but a spectacle, more like Dussehra festivities taking place in an open ground.

The marriage reception of Parv Chaudhary, eldest son of Sanchi MLA Dr. Prabhu Ram Chaudhary, became a talking point across the state for hosting a one-of-its-kind event at the Dussehra ground turning it into a mini township. The area on which the event was held had a colossal 3,00,000-square-foot tent and was attended by over 30,000 guests.

Though the wedding had taken place in Bhopal without much ado, the reception made sure not one person known to the Chaudhurys remained uninvited. Celebrations are meant to be cherished and remembered, but this one seemed only as a scene to be photographed and discussed - and measured through capabilities and of course acres of splurging!

Eight acres of the public ground were occupied for the event, barricaded and carpeted. While red carpets were meant for the important guests and security cordons ringed the venue, traffic snarls irritated commuters in Raisen due to diversions for a VIP-heavy evening.