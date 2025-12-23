ETV Bharat / offbeat

1,000 Cooks & 30,000 Guests Make MLA's Son's Wedding Reception In Madhya Pradesh A Mega Event
Published : December 23, 2025 at 11:18 AM IST

Raisen/Bhopal: Weddings are meant to unite two families, but this one in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen recently seemed to unite entire districts and even states. It was not just a wedding reception in Raisen, but a spectacle, more like Dussehra festivities taking place in an open ground.

The marriage reception of Parv Chaudhary, eldest son of Sanchi MLA Dr. Prabhu Ram Chaudhary, became a talking point across the state for hosting a one-of-its-kind event at the Dussehra ground turning it into a mini township. The area on which the event was held had a colossal 3,00,000-square-foot tent and was attended by over 30,000 guests.

1,000 Cooks & 30,000 Guests Make MLA's Son's Wedding Reception In Madhya Pradesh A Mega Event

Though the wedding had taken place in Bhopal without much ado, the reception made sure not one person known to the Chaudhurys remained uninvited. Celebrations are meant to be cherished and remembered, but this one seemed only as a scene to be photographed and discussed - and measured through capabilities and of course acres of splurging!

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the reception

Eight acres of the public ground were occupied for the event, barricaded and carpeted. While red carpets were meant for the important guests and security cordons ringed the venue, traffic snarls irritated commuters in Raisen due to diversions for a VIP-heavy evening.

Ministers, industrialists, party leaders and supporters hogged the limelight and the arrangements for them were a class apart. About a 1000 cooks were deployed to manage in what can be termed as a culinary campaign. According to caterer Ajab Singh Dhakad, chefs prepared dishes that included cuisines from 25 categories - both Indian and international, catering to over 30,000 plates.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia enjoying with other guests

Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, Minister Govind Singh Rajput, and several senior leaders attended the event, making the reception party a political roll call.

PWD barricades were erected and special security arrangements put in place as Raisen residents looked at it all with awe - something they had never seen or even imagined - the small city being transformed into a power corridor with food counters.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia with the newly wed couple

Entertainment too was served with equal zest. Renowned artistes from Rajasthan were brought in to perform, with folk dancers and traditional music adding colour to the power-packed evening.

While no official confirmation about the money spent on the event has come, locals who witnessed the reception said nothing less than crores of rupees, an amount that could itself be as much as a development project.

1,000 Cooks & 30,000 Guests Make MLA's Son's Wedding Reception In Madhya Pradesh A Mega Event

But the extravagance of the Raisen wedding reception stands in sharp contrast to the wedding of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s son, Abhimanyu, which made it to the headlines for its simplicity - held as part of a mass wedding ceremony involving 22 couples.

A dance performance at the wedding venue

In Madhya Pradesh, it seems weddings are no more restricted to exchange of vows but become statements. Some get appreciated for adopting modesty and others, for splurging in the name of big fat wedding.

Food containers being readied ahead of the reception party

