ETV Bharat / offbeat

100 Years Of Discipline, Excellence And Humility: Chukka Ramaiah Master Created Countless IITians

Hyderabad : Chukka Ramaiah is not an IITian. He did not even work at the premier institution. Yet he has earned the epithet 'IIT Ramaiah' thanks to the numerous students whom he helped get into the institute of repute.

Ramaiah, fondly known as 'Ramaiah Master', has turned 100 and wishes have been pouring in for the genius from dignitaries, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

No matter how much Ramaiah Master grew, he remained humble, and no matter how high he reached, he was always connected with the common man. A great teacher is someone who develops the ability to think rationally in students, instills values, and shapes their personalities to a high level. Ramaiah Master is a shining example of this ideal.

Ramaiah Master was not just a teacher who taught mathematics. He was one who sharpened the minds of students. A guide who gave direction to their lives. Thousands of students who have excelled under his tutelage have risen to high positions in the country and abroad.

A painting of Ramaiah Master (ETV Bharat)

They have become scientists, inventors, wealth creators, and job providers. His students are found in prestigious institutions across the world. What greater proof can there be of the success of a teacher's life than this. The wealth of a great teacher is not the assets he has accumulated. It is the students he has trained. In that regard, Ramaiah Master is a great teacher!

The master, who appears to be the supremely gentle one, is a master of discipline. His speciality is softness in words and uncompromising philosophy in work.

He does not tolerate any laziness when it comes to the future of his students. Behind his strictness lies immense love for his students and endless concern for their future. Identifying talent, sharpening it, and developing self-confidence in students are the main points of his teaching.

Ramaiah Master is as humble as he is a great educationist. Although he raised many to great heights, he remained grounded. Fame did not change his lifestyle. Simple attire, simple living, and unadulterated speech gave a touch of personality to his personality. His life proved that values ​​bring true respect to a person more than wealth, status, and power.

The anti-Nizam struggle was an important chapter in Ramaiah's life. He spent more than two-and-a-half years in jail for participating in the struggle. The lifestyle and thoughts of Puchalapalli Sundaraiah had a profound impact on him.

A distinctive feature of Ramaiah's mastery is the combination of tradition and modernity. The more traditional he appears in his attire, the more modern he is in his thoughts. As much as he yearned for quality education, he gave equal importance to the eradication of inequalities in society.

He hoped that the children of the rich and the poor should have the opportunity to study in the same school near their homes. He was constantly disturbed by the fact that social and economic gaps were taking root in schools, which were supposed to be the foundation of equality.

Ramaiah Master believed that governments should view education as an investment in the future, not as an expense. He opposed the trend of turning students into consumers and education into a business.

Education is not just a means to get a job. It is a process of shaping personality. It is the power to improve society. Education without social consciousness is incomplete. Knowledge that is not useful for the well-being of humanity loses its ultimate meaning.

This is Ramaiah Master's vision of education. In his view, education has two main goals. The first is to provide the values ​​and knowledge of the past to future generations. The second is to prepare children to understand the upcoming social developments and face new challenges. He believed that the role of the teacher is crucial in achieving these.

A lifelong student