100 Years Of Discipline, Excellence And Humility: Chukka Ramaiah Master Created Countless IITians
No matter how much Ramaiah Master grew, he remained humble, and no matter how high he reached, he was always connected with the common man
Published : November 20, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chukka Ramaiah is not an IITian. He did not even work at the premier institution. Yet he has earned the epithet 'IIT Ramaiah' thanks to the numerous students whom he helped get into the institute of repute.
Ramaiah, fondly known as 'Ramaiah Master', has turned 100 and wishes have been pouring in for the genius from dignitaries, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
No matter how much Ramaiah Master grew, he remained humble, and no matter how high he reached, he was always connected with the common man. A great teacher is someone who develops the ability to think rationally in students, instills values, and shapes their personalities to a high level. Ramaiah Master is a shining example of this ideal.
Ramaiah Master was not just a teacher who taught mathematics. He was one who sharpened the minds of students. A guide who gave direction to their lives. Thousands of students who have excelled under his tutelage have risen to high positions in the country and abroad.
They have become scientists, inventors, wealth creators, and job providers. His students are found in prestigious institutions across the world. What greater proof can there be of the success of a teacher's life than this. The wealth of a great teacher is not the assets he has accumulated. It is the students he has trained. In that regard, Ramaiah Master is a great teacher!
The master, who appears to be the supremely gentle one, is a master of discipline. His speciality is softness in words and uncompromising philosophy in work.
He does not tolerate any laziness when it comes to the future of his students. Behind his strictness lies immense love for his students and endless concern for their future. Identifying talent, sharpening it, and developing self-confidence in students are the main points of his teaching.
Ramaiah Master is as humble as he is a great educationist. Although he raised many to great heights, he remained grounded. Fame did not change his lifestyle. Simple attire, simple living, and unadulterated speech gave a touch of personality to his personality. His life proved that values bring true respect to a person more than wealth, status, and power.
చదువుల చుక్కాని, తరతరాలకు మార్గదర్శి, ప్రముఖ విద్యావేత్త చుక్కా రామయ్య గారు శత వసంతాలు పూర్తి చేసుకున్న సందర్భంగా విద్యానగర్లోని వారి నివాసానికి వెళ్లి జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేశాను. స్వాతంత్ర్య ఉద్యమం నుంచి తెలంగాణ ఉద్యమం వరకు ప్రజల పక్షాన నిలిచిన సామాజికవేత్త, ఐఐటీ విద్యను తెలుగు విద్యార్థులకు చేరువ చేసిన గొప్ప వ్యక్తిత్వం రామయ్య గారిది. శాసనమండలిలో ఆయనతో కలిసి పనిచేసిన రోజులు నాకు ఇప్పటికీ గుర్తున్నాయి. ప్రజల సమస్యలను ప్రశ్నించడమే కాదు, వాటికి పరిష్కార మార్గాలను కూడా సూచించేవారు. ఆయన నుంచి ఎన్నో విషయాలు నేర్చుకున్నాను. ఆయన వందేళ్ల జీవితంలో ఎన్నో తరాలను చూశారు.. ఎన్నో తరాలకు దారి చూపించారు. రామయ్య గారు ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో మన మధ్య ఉంటూ, తన అనుభవాన్ని , ఆలోచనలను రాబోయే తరాలకు పంచి స్ఫూర్తినివ్వాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటున్నాను. #ChukkaRamaiah #TelanganaPride— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) November 20, 2026
The anti-Nizam struggle was an important chapter in Ramaiah's life. He spent more than two-and-a-half years in jail for participating in the struggle. The lifestyle and thoughts of Puchalapalli Sundaraiah had a profound impact on him.
A distinctive feature of Ramaiah's mastery is the combination of tradition and modernity. The more traditional he appears in his attire, the more modern he is in his thoughts. As much as he yearned for quality education, he gave equal importance to the eradication of inequalities in society.
He hoped that the children of the rich and the poor should have the opportunity to study in the same school near their homes. He was constantly disturbed by the fact that social and economic gaps were taking root in schools, which were supposed to be the foundation of equality.
Ramaiah Master believed that governments should view education as an investment in the future, not as an expense. He opposed the trend of turning students into consumers and education into a business.
Education is not just a means to get a job. It is a process of shaping personality. It is the power to improve society. Education without social consciousness is incomplete. Knowledge that is not useful for the well-being of humanity loses its ultimate meaning.
This is Ramaiah Master's vision of education. In his view, education has two main goals. The first is to provide the values and knowledge of the past to future generations. The second is to prepare children to understand the upcoming social developments and face new challenges. He believed that the role of the teacher is crucial in achieving these.
A lifelong student
What is surprising about Ramaiah Master is his curiosity. He has the curiosity of a teenager. His eagerness to learn new things, his attitude of observing the developments taking place in society, and his commitment to constantly thinking about the field of education have made him a perpetual student.
Ramaiah Master has proven that age is not limited to the body but to thoughts. Another special feature of his life is social consciousness. He did not limit his responsibility to the four walls of the classroom and responded to the problems of the education sector, the inequalities in society, and issues related to the people. He demonstrated through his practice that a teacher is not a spectator who stays away from society, but should be a partner in social transformation.
Ramaiah Master has had a close association with the Eenadu Journalism School since 2001. He used to deliver lectures to young journalists every year and clear their doubts. He used to encourage students to question. He believed that the real responsibility of a teacher or a journalist is to make people think and contribute to building a conscious society. His perspective reminds us that the philosophy of questioning, rational thinking, and social responsibility remains the foundation of education and journalism.
Even today, the education system that should encourage the natural curiosity of students is pushing them under the pressure of exams. Classrooms that should teach questioning are becoming centers for memorizing answers. Educational institutions that should develop the personality of students are giving priority to the display of results. In these circumstances, Ramaiah's life reminds us of the need to redefine the goals of education.
Every child has a special talent. It is the responsibility of the teacher to identify and develop it. It is the duty of the government to provide the necessary opportunities for that. The ultimate meaning of education is not to mold all students into one mold and evaluate them with the same criteria. Students should not only be prepared for exams, but also be made useful individuals for life and society. This has been the inspiring message of Ramaiah Master.
A good teacher teaches lessons to students. A great teacher shapes their lives and Ramaiah Master stood one step above that. He shaped not only thousands of students but also the future of society through them.
The central government should recognize the extraordinary services provided by Ramaiah Master to the field of education and honor him with the Padma Bhushan award. The governments of the Telugu states should also honor the centenarian appropriately. However, the highest award that can be given to the Master is to realize his dream of providing quality education to every child.
A hundred-year life is not for everyone. It is very rare to make that life a light for thousands of lives. Ramaiah Master, who made such an incredible life worthwhile, is truly a crorepati. Let us hope that he lives many more years in perfect health and inspires future generations.
'Be useful to society'
Ramaiah Master played a key role in popularizing IIT education in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Nearly 1,500 people who trained under him have secured admission to IITs and completed their studies. Many of them have risen to high positions in their respective professions.
However, if we examine the life of the Master, one thing becomes clear. His ultimate goal is not for his students to secure admission to IITs. They should rise to high positions in life. More importantly, they should be shaped into good human beings and socially responsible citizens. They should use the knowledge they have acquired for the welfare of society. This is his ambition.
Great Success
Along with parents, the role of a teacher is very crucial in shaping the future of a country. The life of Ramaiah Master is a living testament to the truth. He is a man who has proven how much of an impact a teacher can have on society in his lifetime. There are many teachers who teach in the classroom.
There are a few teachers who consider society as their classroom and teach throughout their lives. Ramaiah Master is such a rare teacher. He has achieved many successes in his life. The greatest success of all is the place he has earned in the hearts of generations of students and in society. The students he has trained are his glorious heirs.