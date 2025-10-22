ETV Bharat / offbeat

100 Words In 12.23 Minutes Blindfolded: Karnataka Boy Registers Name In India Book Of Records With Unique Feat

Davanagere boy Shivraj Gowdru N enters name in India Book of Records saying the highest number of 5-letter English words in 12 minutes and 23 seconds blindfolded ( ETV Bharat )

Davanagere: Not many people know what Gandhari Vidya (The power of the third eye) is. However, a class 7 student here has mastered the same and registered his name in the India Book of Records. He has also been selected for the Asia Book of Records. Shivraj Gowdru N, a 7th standard student has registered his name n the prestigious India Book of Records by saying the highest number of 5-letter English words in 12 minutes and 23 seconds while blindfolded. By also being selected for the Asia Book of Records, Shivraj has brought fame to his family and Davangere. Davanagere boy Shivraj Gowdru N (M)enters name in India Book of Records saying the highest number of 5-letter English words in 12 minutes and 23 seconds blindfolded (ETV Bharat) What is Gandhari Vidya? Gandhari Vidya is the skill of perceiving or seeing objects through the third eye even when blindfolded. This knowledge is said to work by using the subtle senses, especially the perception of touch and smell. It is believed that it helps in increasing concentration, self-confidence, and focus in children. This is what Shivaraj has achieved by mastering it. Shivaraj, the son of Vidyanagar resident Niranjan Kumar and Chandraprabha, achieved this achievement with the support of his parents. Shivaraj's grandfather Rudrappa expressed delight over his grandson's achievement. Davanagere boy Shivraj Gowdru N enters name in India Book of Records saying the highest number of 5-letter English words in 12 minutes and 23 seconds blindfolded (ETV Bharat)