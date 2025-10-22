ETV Bharat / offbeat

100 Words In 12.23 Minutes Blindfolded: Karnataka Boy Registers Name In India Book Of Records With Unique Feat

Davanagere boy Shivaraj Gowdru N has read the five-letter words in record time with his prodigal prowess of identifying words and objects through 'third eye'.

Davanagere boy Shivraj Gowdru N enters name in India Book of Records saying the highest number of 5-letter English words in 12 minutes and 23 seconds blindfolded
Davanagere boy Shivraj Gowdru N enters name in India Book of Records saying the highest number of 5-letter English words in 12 minutes and 23 seconds blindfolded (ETV Bharat)
Davanagere: Not many people know what Gandhari Vidya (The power of the third eye) is. However, a class 7 student here has mastered the same and registered his name in the India Book of Records. He has also been selected for the Asia Book of Records.

Shivraj Gowdru N, a 7th standard student has registered his name n the prestigious India Book of Records by saying the highest number of 5-letter English words in 12 minutes and 23 seconds while blindfolded. By also being selected for the Asia Book of Records, Shivraj has brought fame to his family and Davangere.

What is Gandhari Vidya?

Gandhari Vidya is the skill of perceiving or seeing objects through the third eye even when blindfolded. This knowledge is said to work by using the subtle senses, especially the perception of touch and smell. It is believed that it helps in increasing concentration, self-confidence, and focus in children. This is what Shivaraj has achieved by mastering it. Shivaraj, the son of Vidyanagar resident Niranjan Kumar and Chandraprabha, achieved this achievement with the support of his parents. Shivaraj's grandfather Rudrappa expressed delight over his grandson's achievement.

Can identify objects by smell and sound

Shivaraj's father Niranjan Kumar said that his son, 12, can easily tell what an object is in his hand by smell and sound.

“He reads while blindfolded. He identifies the color of balls. He reads what is written on paper. When Shivaraj kept saying the words in the India Book of Records without opening paper folded, everyone present was stunned,” an elated Kumar said.

The Teacher Behind The Prodigy

Shivaraj's mother, Chandraprabha said that her son is learning the power of third eye (Gandhara Vidya) from Manjunath Poojar Guruji of Vidyarambha Gurukul. She further said that her son has also been selected for the Asia Book of Records.

“The date for the competition is yet to be fixed. I am very proud and happy with my son's achievement," says his mother Chandraprabha,” she said.

Reflecting on his remarkable achievement, Shivaraj said he reads, writes and says the color of the balls while blindfolded.

“If you put a colored ball behind my head, I will say what color it is. If I am given objects, I will say what the object is by touching it with my eyes closed and by the sound, smell and touch”.

