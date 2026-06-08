ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Beyond Likes And Followers, Gen Z Creators Are Turning To Zines | All You Need To Know About Zine Culture

A zine is essentially a publication created entirely on the maker's own terms. It can be folded, stapled, glued, sewn or photocopied . It can contain essays, poems, photographs, doodles, music reviews, political manifestos, travel diaries or stories about an individual's obsession with vintage cassette players.

In Japan, self-published and handmade magazines are experiencing a resurgence. At a time when the traditional publishing industry faces challenges across the globe, zines are attracting artists, writers, musicians, activists and curious young creators looking for something social media struggles to provide: authenticity.

There is something ridiculous about the fact that, after spending the last 20 years inventing increasingly sophisticated ways to communicate online, a growing number of people are now choosing to fold pieces of paper in half, staple them together and hand them to strangers. Yet, that is precisely why zines are having a moment.

The word itself comes from “fanzine,” a term first used by science-fiction enthusiasts in the 1930s. Long before Reddit forums, Discord servers or fan accounts on Instagram, fans created their own publications to discuss books, films and ideas. In many ways, zines were the original social network... except they involved stamps, photocopiers and considerably more patience.

Over the decades, zines became intertwined with pop culture. Punk musicians used them in the 1970s to promote bands and challenge mainstream media. The Riot Grrrl movement of the 1990s transformed zines into vehicles for feminist activism and self-expression. Music fans, comic-book lovers and underground artists all found a home within zine culture. No wonder a person who makes zines is called a "zinester" and is likely motivated by passion over profit, valuing self-expression and intellectual and artistic vision over success under capitalism.

Why Are Zines Popular?

What's fascinating today is that many of the people embracing zines belong to a generation that grew up entirely online. Gen Z has spent much of its life navigating feeds, algorithms, influencers and endless streams of content. Yet there is growing evidence that young people are seeking alternatives. A handmade zine offers something social media cannot: permanence. Nobody is chasing engagement metrics. Nobody is optimising for an algorithm. Nobody is wondering whether a post will disappear beneath a thousand newer posts by lunchtime. A zine simply exists.

That explains why zine fairs are flourishing, not just in Japan but around the world. Young creators gather to trade publications, discuss ideas and build communities. The emphasis is less on audience size and more on shared interests. Even major luxury brands have noticed. Fashion houses such as Chanel, Dior and Armani have launched print publications of their own, recognising that physical media still possesses a certain cultural cachet. Holding something in your hands remains a different experience from scrolling through a screen.

The appeal of zines ultimately lies in their imperfections. They are often uneven, quirky and personal. One page might contain a thoughtful essay, the next a hand-drawn illustration or a collage assembled at 2 am. They feel less like products and more like conversations. Pop culture enthusiasts say that is what makes them so appealing. It doesn't surprise us that the future looks less like a new app and more like a stapler, a stack of paper and an idea somebody cares enough about to share.