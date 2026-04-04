ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Surprise! Zendaya Wears Something Blue, After The Old, New And Borrowed

Zendaya attends a special screening of "The Drama" at Regal Union Square on Thursday, April 2, 2026, in New York. ( AP )

New York: Zendaya, surprising precisely nobody on the planet, showed up in dazzling blue at Thursday's New York premiere of "The Drama," after teasing the bridal theme for weeks by wearing something old, then something new, then something borrowed.

Her strapless Schiaparelli Haute Couture ball gown, accompanied by sapphire earrings, completed the sartorial series just in time for the opening of her movie — a film that has attracted considerable controversy and mixed reviews. Zendaya and Robert Pattinson play a couple whose wedding plans go seriously awry following a dark revelation.

Zendaya attends a special screening of "The Drama" at Regal Union Square on Thursday, April 2, 2026, in New York. (AP)

The high-fashion appearances have also echoed the bridal theme of Zendaya's own life, with unconfirmed speculation flying — fed in part by rings she's been wearing — that she's already married to partner Tom Holland.