Meet The ₹34 lakh Yubari King Melon, Japan's Most Luxurious Fruit That Costs More Than a Car
A pair of Yubari King melons sold at Japan's first seasonal auction for an astonishing 5.8 million yen (around ₹34 lakh) in May.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
The first thing you should know about the Yubari King melon is that nobody accidentally buys one. This is not the sort of fruit you toss into a shopping basket while picking up milk and bread. In May 2026, a pair of Yubari King melons sold at Japan's first seasonal auction for an astonishing 5.8 million yen (around ₹34 lakh). That's enough to buy several new cars or pay for a luxury holiday. And yet, every year, someone raises their paddle and happily pays.
Where Does Yubari King Come From?
Yubari is Japan's edible equivalent of a handcrafted Swiss watch. The story begins in Yubari, a tiny city on the northern island of Hokkaido with a population of fewer than 10,000 people. Surrounded by mountains, blessed with volcanic soil from Mount Tarumae, and spared the heavy rains that plague other farming regions, Yubari enjoys a climate perfect for melon cultivation.
Nature, however, only gets the story halfway there. The rest is human obsession. Every Yubari King begins life during the bitter Hokkaido winter inside carefully heated greenhouses. As spring arrives, delicate yellow blossoms appear. Once the fruit begins to develop, farmers slide small mats underneath each melon to help it grow into an almost mathematically perfect sphere while protecting it from the soil.
Even sunlight is rationed. Too much exposure and the famous lace-like white netting on the skin won't develop properly. Too little and the sugars won't reach their full potential. Growing a Yubari King resembles raising a concert pianist more than cultivating fruit. The melon itself is a one-generation hybrid cantaloupe whose seeds have never left Yubari. Created through years of experimentation after the Yubari Melon Association was established in 1960 by 17 determined growers, it became the town's greatest agricultural success. By the mid-1960s, Yubari had transformed into one of Hokkaido's most celebrated melon-producing regions, and it has never looked back.
What Makes It Special?
What emerges from months of patient cultivation is a fruit unlike almost anything else. Each melon weighs between 1 kg to 2.5 kg. Its flesh glows a brilliant orange, almost as though someone has bottled a summer sunset. The texture is astonishingly soft, dissolving on the tongue, with very little fibre. The aroma is intensely floral, while the sweetness consistently exceeds 10 degrees on the Brix scale, with premium specimens climbing to 13 or more.
But sweetness alone doesn't earn the crown. Every melon is inspected by hand. Judges examine its weight, symmetry, sugar content, colour and the intricate net-like pattern that wraps around its skin. If the mesh isn't uniform, if the oval shape isn't just right, or if the flavour falls short, it simply doesn't become a Yubari King.
Naturally, perfection comes at a price. The finest melons are often purchased as luxury gifts in Japan, where presenting exceptional fruit is considered an expression of respect and generosity. While everyday Yubari melons may sell for around 4,000 to 5,000 yen each, the elite specimens command breathtaking sums at the season's opening auctions. A pair fetched some $45,000 in 2019 and in 2026 the tradition continued with another record-breaking bid.
On the outside looking in, forking out the price of a luxury car on two melons might seem irrational. To the Japanese, it represents craftsmanship, heritage and the celebration of excellence.
Nutritional Benefits
The Yubari King is also surprisingly nutritious beneath all that luxury. Rich in vitamins A and C, beta-carotene and potassium, while containing around 90% water, it offers hydration, antioxidants and natural sweetness with relatively few calories. Some beauty products even borrow the melon's name, and claims about anti-ageing properties occasionally circulate, though those remain far less firmly established than its nutritional value.
Most people, however, don't buy a Yubari King because want more vitamin intake. They buy it because it represents one of humanity's oldest and most admirable impulses: the pursuit of perfection. At the annual Yubari Melon Festival, visitors celebrate the harvest with auctions, tasting events and even melon-eating contests. Cafés transform the fruit into parfaits, sorbets, jellies and ice creams, though purists insist the finest way to enjoy it is chilled, sliced open, and eaten with nothing more than a spoon.
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