ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Meet The ₹34 lakh Yubari King Melon, Japan's Most Luxurious Fruit That Costs More Than a Car

The first thing you should know about the Yubari King melon is that nobody accidentally buys one. This is not the sort of fruit you toss into a shopping basket while picking up milk and bread. In May 2026, a pair of Yubari King melons sold at Japan's first seasonal auction for an astonishing 5.8 million yen (around ₹34 lakh). That's enough to buy several new cars or pay for a luxury holiday. And yet, every year, someone raises their paddle and happily pays.

Where Does Yubari King Come From?

Yubari is Japan's edible equivalent of a handcrafted Swiss watch. The story begins in Yubari, a tiny city on the northern island of Hokkaido with a population of fewer than 10,000 people. Surrounded by mountains, blessed with volcanic soil from Mount Tarumae, and spared the heavy rains that plague other farming regions, Yubari enjoys a climate perfect for melon cultivation.

Nature, however, only gets the story halfway there. The rest is human obsession. Every Yubari King begins life during the bitter Hokkaido winter inside carefully heated greenhouses. As spring arrives, delicate yellow blossoms appear. Once the fruit begins to develop, farmers slide small mats underneath each melon to help it grow into an almost mathematically perfect sphere while protecting it from the soil.

Even sunlight is rationed. Too much exposure and the famous lace-like white netting on the skin won't develop properly. Too little and the sugars won't reach their full potential. Growing a Yubari King resembles raising a concert pianist more than cultivating fruit. The melon itself is a one-generation hybrid cantaloupe whose seeds have never left Yubari. Created through years of experimentation after the Yubari Melon Association was established in 1960 by 17 determined growers, it became the town's greatest agricultural success. By the mid-1960s, Yubari had transformed into one of Hokkaido's most celebrated melon-producing regions, and it has never looked back.

What Makes It Special?