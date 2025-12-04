ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Yearender 2025: The Most Chaotic And The Most Emotionally-Evolved Dating Trends We Survived This Year

This year’s viral dating culture: “boyfriends are embarrassing” memes, solo soft launches, and the national pastime of subtweeting your ex proved one thing: nobody’s afraid of love. They’re just determined to design it exactly the way they want. According to Tinder, young singles stepping into 2026 are more open, emotionally honest, and drama-free than ever. Dating platform Aisle’s latest report, “The Commitment Decade,” says that singles are collectively tired of casual flings, emotional gymnastics, and partners who treat texting back like it’s an optional PhD elective.

Here are the most rampant, ridiculous, and secretly relatable dating trends we saw 2025:

1. Shrekking

Shrekking takes its name from the animated movie character Shrek, the green ogre who falls in love with Princess Fiona. The message of the film was that love is more than looks, that inner beauty matters, and that even an ogre deserves happily-ever-after. But today’s Shrekking isn’t about heartwarming fairy tales. Instead, it’s about deliberately dating someone you think is “less attractive” than you because apparently, it’s supposed to give you a happier, more secure relationship. However, it doesn't.

2. Zip Coding

Zip Coding is when you match only with people who live in a specific pin code because commuting in 2025 is basically a punishment. Daters decided love should arrive in a 15-minute radius or not at all. If they’re in the next suburb? Too far. Another city? Absolutely not. Long-distance is dead; hyper-local is the new sexy. Nothing says “I’m ready for love” like insisting your soulmate must live within delivery rallnge of your favourite momo place.

3. Bio Baiting

This was the year people weaponised their dating bios like they were applying to Harvard. Everyone suddenly “loves hiking,” “despises drama,” and “adores dogs,” even though their idea of cardio is running late. Bio Baiting is the subtle art of crafting a profile that’s technically not a lie… but also not something your real-life friends would recognise. It’s aspirational romance copywriting. It’s marketing. It’s delusion with punctuation.

4. Date Them Till You Hate Them

This one’s brutal: you keep dating someone until their existence actively irritates you. It’s not ghosting, it’s not heartbreak—it’s expiration-by-annoyance. In the wasteland of Instagram reels and TikTok videos, this unsettling trend has emerged as a baffling new pastime for Gen Z daters. The basic idea is simple in concept but self-sabotaging in practice. No, this is not a plotline from a bad reality TV show. Instead, it’s being framed as some sort of badge of honour, a rite of passage for those who “just can’t seem to find the right one.”

5. Clear-Coding