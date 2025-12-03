Yearender 2025: Temple And Heritage Weddings Took Centrestage, And Digital Payments Crashed Shaadis
The Indian wedding scene levelled up so dramatically this year that even the most seasoned baraat dancers needed a moment to breathe.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 12:41 PM IST
If you’ve ever attended an Indian wedding, you know it’s not just a ceremony. It’s economics, logistics, family drama and a full-blown social seminar wrapped in one heavily decorated package. This year, budgets went up, destinations got cooler (and more local), and nearly every second bride and groom were doing clinical facials, according to the 5th Annual Wedding Report 2025 by wed-tech platform WedMeGood.
In order to enable a 360-degree view of the wedding market, the firm conducted a comprehensive annual survey of over 2,000 couples whose weddings were scheduled between April 2025 and March 2026. With additional inputs from over 500 wedding planners, photographers, make-up artists and venues, the report offers a holistic view of the preferences, spending behaviour, and market dynamics shaping India’s ₹6.5 lakh crore wedding economy.
Here’s your front-row seat to everything India did in the name of love, shaadi and Instagram likes in 2025.
1. Weddings Got Bigger, Louder and Pricier
If you thought shaadis were expensive already, 2025 raised an eyebrow. This year, the average Indian wedding budget hit ₹39.5 lakh, with destination weddings climbing to ₹58 lakh. That’s an 8% jump from last year... proof that inflation and imagination work hand in hand.
WedMeGood's survey found that Jaipur continued its reign as the king of wedding spenders, clocking in at ₹73 lakh on average, followed by Delhi (₹38 lakh), Mumbai (₹35 lakh) and Bangalore/Hyderabad (₹37 lakh).
2. Destination Weddings Stayed Swanky But Mostly Inside India
Indian couples in 2025 made one thing clear: “We love a fancy destination wedding… but let’s avoid immigration queues.” This year, 1 in 4 weddings was a destination wedding, and among events costing over ₹1 crore, the majority went the destination route. But 90% of those were hosted within India.
Top Indian wedding destinations: Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Goa, Mussoorie, Rishikesh, Corbett, Dehradun, Shimla.
Top international picks: Bali, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia.
The average guest list also shrank: from 420 for local weddings to 280 for destination weddings. Fewer people, more experiences.
3. Experience And Novelty For Guests
Weddings stopped being events and became experiences, according to WedMeGood. The kind that guests would discuss for months and post about for years. Forget “Do you have the best lehenga?” This year it was, “But did your wedding have a pottery workshop?” Nearly 48% of couples invested in unique guest activities, offbeat venues, or immersive programming. Think poolside sangeets with silent disco headphones, eco-friendly decor workshops, vintage cabaret-themed mehendis, cocktail nights doubling as stand-up comedy shows.
4. Temple and Heritage Weddings Took Centerstage
Convenience met charm, and couples chose vibe over volume. Palace weddings stayed evergreen, but there was a surge in:
Villa weddings (4%)
Temple weddings (4.13%)
Small-radius venues, with 69% couples picking places within 10 km or a 30-40 minute drive.
5. The “Saya Date Crisis”
If you heard someone scream this year, chances are it was a bride who couldn’t find a venue on her astrologically approved date. Saya dates caused 37.91% of all venue frustrations, outpacing even pricing complaints (33.8%). Nothing tests a relationship quite like discovering your dream venue is booked by three other couples who also believe in “perfect muhurats.”
6. Digital Payments Crashed The Shaadi Ecosystem
For a culture that runs on “cash ke upar discount,” 2025 was a turning point. While cash still dominated, 38% of couples made the majority of payments digitally thanks to UPI, GST compliance pressure, and the increasing discomfort of counting out ₹500 notes in dimly lit banquet halls. Wedding vendors finally accepted that QR codes are the new envelopes.
8. Pre-Wedding Trips And Honeymoons Got a Budget Boost
The great Indian couple of 2025 wasn’t just getting married; they were taking a break before getting married. Pre-wedding trips averaged ₹3.41 lakh, with Goa, Jaipur, Mumbai and East India topping the list. Honeymoons were bigger, brighter, and obviously more international: Europe, Dubai, Bali, Thailand — the usual suspects, but with upgraded itineraries and more content creation.
9. Pre-Wedding Beauty Prep Became A Ritual
This year, facials were out and clinical skincare was in. 65% of brides and grooms did clinical treatments. 17% opted for dermal fillers
