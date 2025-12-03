ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Yearender 2025: Temple And Heritage Weddings Took Centrestage, And Digital Payments Crashed Shaadis

If you’ve ever attended an Indian wedding, you know it’s not just a ceremony. It’s economics, logistics, family drama and a full-blown social seminar wrapped in one heavily decorated package. This year, budgets went up, destinations got cooler (and more local), and nearly every second bride and groom were doing clinical facials, according to the 5th Annual Wedding Report 2025 by wed-tech platform WedMeGood.

In order to enable a 360-degree view of the wedding market, the firm conducted a comprehensive annual survey of over 2,000 couples whose weddings were scheduled between April 2025 and March 2026. With additional inputs from over 500 wedding planners, photographers, make-up artists and venues, the report offers a holistic view of the preferences, spending behaviour, and market dynamics shaping India’s ₹6.5 lakh crore wedding economy.

Here’s your front-row seat to everything India did in the name of love, shaadi and Instagram likes in 2025.

1. Weddings Got Bigger, Louder and Pricier

If you thought shaadis were expensive already, 2025 raised an eyebrow. This year, the average Indian wedding budget hit ₹39.5 lakh, with destination weddings climbing to ₹58 lakh. That’s an 8% jump from last year... proof that inflation and imagination work hand in hand.

WedMeGood's survey found that Jaipur continued its reign as the king of wedding spenders, clocking in at ₹73 lakh on average, followed by Delhi (₹38 lakh), Mumbai (₹35 lakh) and Bangalore/Hyderabad (₹37 lakh).

2. Destination Weddings Stayed Swanky But Mostly Inside India

Indian couples in 2025 made one thing clear: “We love a fancy destination wedding… but let’s avoid immigration queues.” This year, 1 in 4 weddings was a destination wedding, and among events costing over ₹1 crore, the majority went the destination route. But 90% of those were hosted within India.

Top Indian wedding destinations: Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Goa, Mussoorie, Rishikesh, Corbett, Dehradun, Shimla.

Top international picks: Bali, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia.

The average guest list also shrank: from 420 for local weddings to 280 for destination weddings. Fewer people, more experiences.

3. Experience And Novelty For Guests