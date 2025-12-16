ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Grazing Tables To Gourmet Millets, The Most Wholesome Food Trends In India This Year | Yearender 2025

What made grazing tables irresistible wasn’t just quantity, but permission. You could eat standing up. You could return five times. You could pair hummus with pickled carrots and nobody raised an eyebrow. It was democracy in edible form.

Grazing tables: vast, exuberant spreads of breads, cheeses, dips, roasted vegetables, fruits, cured meats, chutneys, nuts, and items whose purpose remained mysterious, became the centrepiece of celebrations. Weddings, house parties, brand launches, and even the occasional serious corporate meeting featured tables that suggested abundance.

Once upon a time, a meal began with a starter and ended with dessert. In 2025, it began with a table so long and crowded that guests instinctively circled it like anthropologists encountering a newly discovered civilisation.

If future historians ever wish to understand India in 2025, they needn’t wade through election speeches, stock-market charts, or the nation’s collective blood pressure readings. They would do far better to examine what we ate and, how we ate it. Indian food became something else altogether: theatrical, thoughtful, occasionally virtuous, and, in certain instances, arranged on tables vast and abundant. Food in 2025 wanted to tell a story: preferably one involving a farmer, a forgotten grain, and a dramatic lighting setup.

If grazing tables were about freedom, experiential dining was about intention. In 2025, eating out (or increasingly, eating in) became a carefully choreographed performance. Luxury catering migrated into living rooms. Chefs arrived with tasting menus, personal philosophies, and occasionally a sous-chef who looked like they had studied existentialism. Diners were guided through multi-course meals that unfolded like novels: slow beginnings, dramatic middles, and reflective endings.

Restaurants followed suit, offering bespoke menus where the food was only half the experience. The rest involved lighting, music, plating, and the thrill of being told, with solemn conviction, “This dish represents the chef’s emotional journey through the monsoon.”

3. Seasonal Ingredients From Rural India

Amid all this spectacle, something grounded took place. Chefs began looking not outward, but inward: to the fields, seasons, and rural rhythms that had fed India long before food trends learned English. For example, at Café Lilliput in Goa, this approach was nothing new, but in 2025 it felt perfectly timed. As co-founder Rajendra Salgaonkar explains, “The restaurant’s philosophy is rooted in working closely with small farmers and allowing the seasons (not supply chains) to dictate the menu.”

Winter greens, summer mangoes, indigenous herbs, millets: ingredients arrived when nature permitted, not when logistics demanded. The result was food that tasted alive, rooted in place and time. In 2025, diners discovered, perhaps to their own surprise, that seasonal cooking isn’t restrictive. It is liberating. It sharpens flavours, deepens nutrition, and supports farming communities who rarely receive applause but always deserve it. In a year of excess, this return to seasonality felt like wisdom slipping back in through the kitchen door.

4. Millets Go Gourmet

If 2025 had a redemption arc, it belonged to millets. Once synonymous with austerity and well-meaning dietary advice, millets strode confidently onto fine-dining menus and refused to apologise. At Millar House Bar & Kitchen, founder Udayann Shah made these ancient grains the hero rather than the compromise. “Ragi, bajra, and jowar were reimagined as risottos, artisanal flatbreads, and elegant small plates that managed to be indulgent and virtuous simultaneously.”

This year, rich in fibre, minerals, and naturally gluten-free, millets proved that sustainability need not be dull. They offered depth, texture, and the satisfying quality of food that fills you up without leaving you questioning your life choices. India’s ancient grains, it turned out, had simply been waiting for modern kitchens to catch up.

Looking back, we ate more millets, wasted less, celebrated seasons, turned meals into experiences, and occasionally stood around enormous tables wondering how best to begin. It was a year when food didn’t merely feed us; it explained us.