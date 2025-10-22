ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Yama Dwitiya 2025: Know The Story Behind This Special Day For Brothers And Sisters, Known As Bhai Dooj In North India

These sacred hours (the Aparahna Muhurat) are said to be when the veils between the worlds grow thin, when the blessings of Yamraj, Lord of Death, flow most gently upon mortals. Sisters rise early for the Yamuna Snan, a purifying ritual bath symbolizing rebirth, followed by offerings of Arghya (water, prayers, and light) to Yamraj himself.

Yama Dwitiya is an auspicious day when the brother-sister bond is celebrated in Telangana and other parts of Southern India. What date does it fall on this calendar year? There is some confusion about it among devotees. Let's clear the doubts over the exact date for Yama Dwitiya or Bhai Dooj (also called Bhau Beej in Maharashtra).

And then, within the laughter of kitchens and the soft clatter of steel plates, begins the earthly worship: sisters prepare sweetmeats, rotis glistening with ghee, kheer scented with cardamom, and feed their brothers.

The Legend Beneath The Ritual

To understand Yama Dwitiya, one must journey to the mythic banks of the river Yamuna. Once upon a time, there was a river and her brother. She was Yamuna. He was Yamraj, the Lord of Death. For ages, Yamuna waited. She had invited her brother countless times to visit her, to eat at her home, to sit beneath her trees and rest his immortal fatigue. But Death, being punctual in all matters but love, was always delayed. Until one Kartik Dwitiya, on the second day after Diwali’s new moon, Yamraj finally came.

He did not arrive in thunder or dread, but in the silent way brothers sometimes do, unsure how to bridge years of silence. The world, it is said, softened that day. Yamuna welcomed him, anointed his forehead with vermilion, and placed before him a feast fit for the gods: laddoos that melted like memory, kheer sweet as forgiveness, round rotis. As he ate, Yamraj felt gratitude towards her. When it was time for him to leave, Yamraj said, “Devi, I am the end of all things. But today, because of your love, I grant a boon: any sister who welcomes her brother with this same devotion shall bless him with long life, and I shall not claim him before his time.” And thus, from the union of a river and a god, Yama Dwitiya (or Bhai Dooj) was born.

Since then, the story has flowed like the Yamuna herself—taking new forms, new colours. In some tellings, it is said that Krishna visited his sister Subhadra on this day after slaying the demon Narakasura, and she welcomed him with a lamp, sweets, and a mark upon his brow. In others, the tale belongs not to gods but to every home where brothers and sisters exist.

The Soul Of Bhai Dooj

If Raksha Bandhan is the brother’s vow to protect, Bhai Dooj is the sister’s prayer to preserve. The rituals mirror one another: on this day, the sister’s tilak becomes a shield, her aarti flame a benediction, her meal offering a symbolic act of immortality. It is the sister’s faith that no brother shall be taken before his time, and the brother’s faith that someone, somewhere, will always call him home. So when the lamps of Bhai Dooj are lit, remember the story behind the ritual.