ETV Bharat / lifestyle

The Planet's Greatest Show-Offs: 5 Spectacular Waterfalls To See Once In Your Life

Some waterfalls are elegant. Iguazu Falls is not interested in elegance. Straddling the border between Argentina and Brazil, Iguazu consists of roughly 275 separate cascades spread across nearly three kilometres. The first thing visitors notice is the noise. Then the mist. Then the realisation that every direction appears to contain yet another waterfall. The famous Devil's Throat section resembles the sort of place where rivers go when they have lost their patience entirely. Standing before Iguazu feels a little like discovering that nature has secretly been competing with itself all along.

It was an inspired idea. After all, waterfalls may be nature's most reliable crowd-pleasers. Mountains can be hidden by clouds. Beaches can be spoiled by weather. Forests occasionally require effort. But waterfalls are wonderfully straightforward. Water goes over an edge, gravity takes over, and suddenly everyone is reaching for a camera!

International Waterfall Day is one of those celebrations that could only have been born during a global pandemic. Back in 2020, Bob Matthews of Rochester, New York, and his wife found themselves stuck at home like millions of others. The American couple loved travelling to waterfalls, but lockdowns and restrictions had made such adventures impossible. Rather than merely stare wistfully at old holiday photographs, they decided to create a day dedicated to celebrating waterfalls everywhere.

2. Victoria Falls

The local name for Victoria Falls translates to 'The Smoke That Thunders,' which sounds less like a waterfall and more like a heavy metal band. Yet the description is remarkably accurate. The Zambezi River plunges into a narrow gorge, creating a wall of water so immense that spray can rise hundreds of metres into the air. On clear days, the mist can be seen from miles away. David Livingstone, the Scottish explorer who became the first European to record the falls in 1855, wrote about how astonishing the sight was. More than a century and a half later, visitors tend to arrive at much the same conclusion.

Angel Falls (Getty Images)

3. Angel Falls, The World's Tallest Waterfall

Plunging nearly 1,000 metres from the summit of Auyán-tepui, this Venezuelan marvel is the tallest uninterrupted waterfall on Earth. So great is the height that much of the falling water transforms into mist before reaching the ground. The surrounding landscape only adds to the sense of wonder of Angel Falls. Towering tabletop mountains rise from dense rainforest. It inspired the setting for Pixar's film Up, which seems entirely appropriate.

4. Plitvice Lakes National Park

Not all waterfalls rely on size. The waterfalls of Croatia's Plitvice Lakes National Park succeed through charm. A series of turquoise lakes, connected by dozens of cascades, tumble through lush forests in a setting so picturesque it occasionally feels staged. Wooden walkways meander across the water, allowing visitors to wander directly through the landscape. The colours are extraordinary. The lakes shift between shades of emerald, turquoise and sapphire depending on sunlight and mineral content. If a fairy tale needed a location scout, this would be the first place on the list.

5. Kaieteur

Ask travellers to name the world's great waterfalls and many will mention Niagara, Victoria or Iguazu. Far fewer mention Kaieteur. This is unfortunate because Kaieteur is magnificent. Located deep within Guyana's rainforest, the waterfall drops 226 metres in a single plunge, making it one of the world's most powerful single-drop falls. What makes it especially remarkable is its isolation. Unlike many famous waterfalls surrounded by hotels, souvenir shops and crowds, Kaieteur remains gloriously wild. Visitors often arrive by small aircraft and find themselves sharing the landscape with little more than birds and rainforest.

On this World Waterfall Day, it is worth remembering that the world's greatest waterfalls are monuments to the delightful extravagance of the natural world. And if Bob Matthews and his wife taught us anything, it is that even when we cannot travel, we can still celebrate the places that inspire us to wander.