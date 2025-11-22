Get The Scoop On World Vegan Month 2025 With These Easy Vegan Ice-Creams
Three easy vegan ice cream recipes that demand minimal skill, zero dairy, and only moderate levels of emotional grit.
Published : November 22, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST
World Vegan Month celebrated every November is a global observance that neither scolds nor guilt-trips, but simply suggests: “Perhaps try a bean. Maybe consider a cashew.” This subtle whisper has grown into a worldwide celebration of food innovation, environmental optimism, and the remarkable fact that you can now walk into a supermarket, pick up something labelled oat-based fermented dessert, and no one even bats an eyelid.
Of all the vegan transformations, though, the most universally beloved and the most magical is vegan ice cream. There is something wonderfully subversive about the idea that frozen desserts traditionally made from cows can now be conjured from bananas, coconuts, and nuts. If aliens ever land and ask what the 21st century tastes like, handing them vegan ice cream might be the most honest answer.
So, in honour of World Vegan Month, and in celebration of the sheer joy that is dessert without existential guilt, here are three easy vegan ice cream recipes that demand minimal skill, zero dairy, and only moderate levels of emotional grit (looking at you, banana blender). Let us proceed into the frozen frontier.
1. Nice Cream
There are few culinary experiences as delightfully disorienting as watching a frozen banana transform into ice cream. It’s not scientifically obvious. And yet, there it is: creamy, cold, and smugly delicious.
Ingredients:
- 3 ripe bananas
- A splash of plant milk
- Optional: peanut butter, cocoa powder, vanilla, cinnamon
Method:
Slice, freeze, blend, marvel. Add milk until creamy. Freeze again if you want it firmer, or eat immediately if patience is not your strongest virtue.
2. Coconut Mango Gelato
The mango-coconut combination is one of life’s finest surprises, like finding forgotten money in an old jacket.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups chopped mango
- 1 can full-fat coconut milk
- 2-3 tbsp maple syrup
- Juice of ½ lime
- Pinch of salt
Method:
Blend into a sunny golden puree. Freeze for 3-4 hours, stirring occasionally. It will reward you with a texture close to gelato and a flavour profile that screams vacation.
3. Chocolate Almond Swirl
Of all life’s predictable pleasures, chocolate remains undefeated. This vegan version is rich, silky, and features almond butter.
Ingredients:
- 1 can coconut milk
- ¼ cup cocoa powder
- ¼ cup almond butter
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla
- Chopped dark chocolate (optional but wise)
Method:
Warm the coconut milk, whisk in the fun stuff, cool, freeze, stir. Add chocolate bits during the final hour. Admire your work.
