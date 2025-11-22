ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Get The Scoop On World Vegan Month 2025 With These Easy Vegan Ice-Creams

World Vegan Month celebrated every November is a global observance that neither scolds nor guilt-trips, but simply suggests: “Perhaps try a bean. Maybe consider a cashew.” This subtle whisper has grown into a worldwide celebration of food innovation, environmental optimism, and the remarkable fact that you can now walk into a supermarket, pick up something labelled oat-based fermented dessert, and no one even bats an eyelid.

Of all the vegan transformations, though, the most universally beloved and the most magical is vegan ice cream. There is something wonderfully subversive about the idea that frozen desserts traditionally made from cows can now be conjured from bananas, coconuts, and nuts. If aliens ever land and ask what the 21st century tastes like, handing them vegan ice cream might be the most honest answer.

So, in honour of World Vegan Month, and in celebration of the sheer joy that is dessert without existential guilt, here are three easy vegan ice cream recipes that demand minimal skill, zero dairy, and only moderate levels of emotional grit (looking at you, banana blender). Let us proceed into the frozen frontier.

1. Nice Cream

Nice Cream (ETV Bharat)

There are few culinary experiences as delightfully disorienting as watching a frozen banana transform into ice cream. It’s not scientifically obvious. And yet, there it is: creamy, cold, and smugly delicious.

Ingredients:

3 ripe bananas

A splash of plant milk

Optional: peanut butter, cocoa powder, vanilla, cinnamon

Method: