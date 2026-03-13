ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Hyderabad Is The Balanced Sleeper's City While Chennai Tops India’s Sleep Rankings, Which Finds That Half Of Urban Indians Are Too Sleepy To Work

A new survey published on World Sleep Day finds that half of urban Indians are so sleep-deprived, they are too tired to work. D2C sleep and home solutions provider Wakefit.co has unveiled the 9th edition of its flagship annual survey, The Great Indian Sleep Scorecard (GISS) 2026. The 2026 report analysed over 2,500 responses collected between January 2025 and March 2026, capturing sleep habits across Indian cities, age groups, and lifestyles. It offers a data-driven look into the evolving sleep habits of urban Indians. This year’s report highlights a growing national sleep crisis driven by digital dependency, late-night sleep schedules, and increasing workplace fatigue.

Said Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-founder and Director of Wakefit.co, “While awareness about sleep health is improving, the data shows that the country continues to struggle with late-night habits and workplace fatigue.”

CITY RANKINGS

Based on indicators such as bedtime discipline, insomnia concerns, wake-up schedules, and daytime fatigue, the report reveals the following city rankings: