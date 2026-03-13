Hyderabad Is The Balanced Sleeper's City While Chennai Tops India’s Sleep Rankings, Which Finds That Half Of Urban Indians Are Too Sleepy To Work
The Great Indian Sleep Scorecard (GISS) 2026 highlights a growing national sleep crisis driven by digital dependency, late-night sleep schedules, and increasing workplace fatigue.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
A new survey published on World Sleep Day finds that half of urban Indians are so sleep-deprived, they are too tired to work. D2C sleep and home solutions provider Wakefit.co has unveiled the 9th edition of its flagship annual survey, The Great Indian Sleep Scorecard (GISS) 2026. The 2026 report analysed over 2,500 responses collected between January 2025 and March 2026, capturing sleep habits across Indian cities, age groups, and lifestyles. It offers a data-driven look into the evolving sleep habits of urban Indians. This year’s report highlights a growing national sleep crisis driven by digital dependency, late-night sleep schedules, and increasing workplace fatigue.
Said Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-founder and Director of Wakefit.co, “While awareness about sleep health is improving, the data shows that the country continues to struggle with late-night habits and workplace fatigue.”
CITY RANKINGS
Based on indicators such as bedtime discipline, insomnia concerns, wake-up schedules, and daytime fatigue, the report reveals the following city rankings:
- Chennai tops the rankings with the lowest late-bedtime rate (48.8%) and lowest late wake-up rate (23.8%) among major metros. Insomnia concerns remain relatively lower at 32.1%, although 61.9% still report not feeling rested upon waking.
- Hyderabad ranks second, reflecting relatively stable sleep habits with 42% reporting late bedtimes and 31% indicating insomnia concerns, suggesting a more balanced sleep pattern compared to other metros
- Gurugram takes the third spot, driven by a younger workforce navigating demanding schedules while maintaining comparatively healthier sleep indicators.
- Bengaluru ranks fourth, highlighting the pressures of a fast-paced work culture where 36.3% go to bed after midnight and 54% report not feeling rested upon waking.
- Delhi places fifth, recording the highest late wake-up rate in the country at 45%, alongside 32% reporting insomnia concerns, signalling growing sleep disruption
- Kolkata ranks sixth with 75.5% reporting late bedtimes and 53.1% experiencing compressed sleep cycles, where individuals sleep after midnight but wake early.
- Mumbai is at the bottom with 76.5% late bedtimes, 42.5% late wake-ups, and 62.6% not feeling rested upon waking. Nearly 60% report feeling sleepy during work hours, indicating severe sleep deprivation.
KEY NATIONAL SLEEP TRENDS FROM GISS 2026
Phone Addiction Fuels Insomnia Fears
- Digital dependency continues to disrupt sleep patterns nationwide.
- 87.6% of respondents use their phones before bedtime, making it the most common sleep-disrupting behaviour.
- Late-night activities such as social media scrolling, binge-watching, and prolonged screen exposure are key contributors to sleep disruption.
- 33.4% of urban Indians report fearing they may have insomnia, reflecting rising anxiety around sleep health
Half Of Urban India Is Too Tired To Work
- Sleep deprivation is increasingly impacting workplace productivity.
- 57.8% of respondents report feeling sleepy during work hours, marking a 7.8% increase from 2025.
- Workplace fatigue is particularly pronounced in: Delhi – 64.4% | Bengaluru – 61.7% | Mumbai – 59.2%.
- 48.7% of Indians report not feeling rested upon waking, with the highest levels seen in: Mumbai – 62.6% | Chennai – 61.9% | Delhi – 57.4%
Indians Are Sleeping Later Than Ever
- Bedtimes across India continue to shift deeper into the night. Only 12% maintain a healthy pre-10 pm bedtime. Nearly 60% go to bed after 11 pm.
- 29.1% experience compressed sleep cycles, where individuals sleep late but wake early due to work commitments, resulting in only 5-6 hours of sleep per night.
- Late bedtimes have increased by 1.8% compared to 2025, reinforcing the trend of shrinking sleep windows.
India’s Sleep Crisis Is Accelerating
- Year-on-year comparisons show that sleep health indicators are either stagnating or worsening.
- Late bedtimes (after midnight) increased by 1.8%
- Daytime sleepiness rose by 7.8% in just one year
- Insomnia concerns remain persistently high
- Phone usage before sleep continues at consistently high levels
What Indians Believe Can Improve
- Encouragingly, awareness around sleep health appears to be growing.
- 35.8% believe a better mattress or sleep surface could help
- 34.8% say avoiding digital devices before bedtime would improve sleep
- 29.5% highlight maintaining a consistent sleep routine
