World Psoriasis Day 2026: A Myth That This Skin Problem Is Contagious, Says Dermat
If someone has psoriasis, they do not need to be avoided, quarantined or treated as though their skin comes with a public-health warning
Published : October 29, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Skin has a talent for making life complicated. You could have your calendar under control and your social life sorted, only for a patch of red, scaly skin to turn up uninvited. If you have psoriasis, this is not merely an occasional bad-skin day. It is a chronic condition that can flare up, settle down and then make another appearance when you least want it to.
Psoriasis occurs when the immune system causes skin cells to grow faster than usual. The result is red, scaly patches that commonly appear on the scalp, elbows and knees, although other parts of the body can be affected too. It is a long-term condition, which means managing it is less about finding one miracle fix and more about working with a dermatologist to keep symptoms under control.
Dr. Rinky Kapoor, dermatologist and co-founder of The Esthetic Clinics, says, “Psoriasis can affect people differently, and its impact extends beyond what appears on the skin.”
You Cannot Catch Psoriasis From Someone
Let's clear up one particularly persistent misconception: psoriasis is not contagious. “You cannot catch it by touching someone who has it, sharing a towel or sitting beside them on the bus. It is not an infection that spreads from person to person,” says Dr. Kapoor.
Unfortunately, the visible patches can still attract the sort of attention nobody has asked for. People may mistake psoriasis for a contagious skin condition, leaving those affected feeling judged, embarrassed or uncomfortable in social situations. “If someone has psoriasis, they do not need to be avoided, quarantined or treated as though their skin comes with a public-health warning. They need understanding, not a wider berth,” she adds.
A Flare-up Needs More Than Patience
Psoriasis does not follow the same script for everyone. Some people experience limited patches, while others develop more extensive symptoms. Persistent redness, scaling or skin patches should be assessed by a dermatologist rather than left to guesswork or treated with products chosen at random.
There is also a reason not to think of psoriasis as exclusively a skin problem. Some people develop psoriatic arthritis, a condition that can cause joint pain, swelling and stiffness. If you have psoriasis and notice persistent joint symptoms, mention them to your doctor. Recognising associated problems early can help ensure they receive appropriate attention.
Psoriasis can be frustrating, particularly when a flare-up arrives at an inconvenient moment. But embarrassment and misinformation should not be allowed to dictate how you live, and persistent symptoms should not be left to manage themselves.
On World Psoriasis Day, it's important to remember that psoriasis is not contagious; it can affect more than the skin, and effective treatments are available to help manage it. If you notice persistent patches, redness or scaling, consult a dermatologist rather than trying to diagnose or treat the condition on your own. Your skin may have other plans. With the right medical care, however, it does not have to run the whole show.
Also read:
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- Understanding Psoriasis And The New Thinking Around Its Management
- Glow Through The Festive Season: Ayurvedic Skincare Rituals For Healthy, Radiant Skin
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