ETV Bharat / lifestyle

World Psoriasis Day 2026: A Myth That This Skin Problem Is Contagious, Says Dermat

Psoriasis shows up as red, scaly patches on the skin ( Getty Images )

Skin has a talent for making life complicated. You could have your calendar under control and your social life sorted, only for a patch of red, scaly skin to turn up uninvited. If you have psoriasis, this is not merely an occasional bad-skin day. It is a chronic condition that can flare up, settle down and then make another appearance when you least want it to.

Psoriasis occurs when the immune system causes skin cells to grow faster than usual. The result is red, scaly patches that commonly appear on the scalp, elbows and knees, although other parts of the body can be affected too. It is a long-term condition, which means managing it is less about finding one miracle fix and more about working with a dermatologist to keep symptoms under control.

October 29 is World Psoriasis Day (Getty Images) Dr. Rinky Kapoor, dermatologist and co-founder of The Esthetic Clinics, says, “Psoriasis can affect people differently, and its impact extends beyond what appears on the skin.” You Cannot Catch Psoriasis From Someone Let's clear up one particularly persistent misconception: psoriasis is not contagious. “You cannot catch it by touching someone who has it, sharing a towel or sitting beside them on the bus. It is not an infection that spreads from person to person,” says Dr. Kapoor. Unfortunately, the visible patches can still attract the sort of attention nobody has asked for. People may mistake psoriasis for a contagious skin condition, leaving those affected feeling judged, embarrassed or uncomfortable in social situations. “If someone has psoriasis, they do not need to be avoided, quarantined or treated as though their skin comes with a public-health warning. They need understanding, not a wider berth,” she adds. People may mistake psoriasis for a contagious skin condition, leaving those affected feeling judged, embarrassed or uncomfortable (Getty Images)