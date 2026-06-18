ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Why Pizza And Picnics Are One of Humanity's Happiest Partnerships | World Picnic Day Special

All about pizza ( ETV Bharat )

There are many foods one might consider taking on a picnic. Some are practical. Some are healthy. Then there is pizza. It is perhaps the most democratic picnic food ever invented. It asks very little of its surroundings and adapts cheerfully to circumstances that would cause other foods considerable distress. Sandwiches become soggy. Salads wilt. Ice cream, predictably, stages a dramatic escape. Pizza, meanwhile, sits calmly in its box, entirely confident that people will be delighted to see it. Unlike many foods, pizza does not insist on being eaten at a precise temperature. Hot pizza is wonderful. Warm pizza is excellent. Room-temperature pizza remains surprisingly satisfying. Picnics are fundamentally optimistic events. Someone decides that eating outdoors on a patch of grass is preferable to sitting comfortably at a table. The experience often involves insects, uneven ground, unexpected weather, and at least one person discovering they have forgotten napkins. Pizzas are a popular choice in picnics (ETV Bharat)