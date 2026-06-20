ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Born Into Jazz, Built By Rhythm: A World Music Day Conversation With Drummer Gino Banks, Who Grew Up In India's First Family Of Fusion

Talking to Gino is interesting because, unlike many virtuosos, he doesn't speak about music as though it were a sacred mystery accessible only to the chosen few. He talks about it as something practical, joyful, and endlessly learnable. Take drum technology. When he signed with Yamaha Music India in 2012, he was using the DTX900 electronic drum kit. More than a decade later, he has upgraded to Yamaha's DTX10K-X and witnessed firsthand how technology has transformed the instrument. “The feel and sound of the instrument has improved a lot,” he says. “The workflow is much easier to use. It makes the creative process a lot smoother.”

Gino Banks is one of those drummers. The son of legendary jazz pianist Louiz Banks, Gino grew up in a household where music wasn't so much a profession as a language. By the age of nine, he was already touring Australia and China with his father's Indo-jazz fusion band Sangam. Since then, he has become one of India's most respected drummers, working across jazz, fusion, rock, Indian classical music, and Bollywood, collaborating with everyone from Zakir Hussain and Hariprasad Chaurasia to composers such as AR Rahman, Shankar Mahadevan, Pritam, and Vishal-Shekhar. He is also a producer, educator, and one of the most visible advocates for modern drumming in India.

If you've spent any time around musicians, you'll know that drummers occupy a curious place in the ecosystem. Guitarists get the attention, singers get the applause, keyboard players get to look mysterious, and drummers sit at the back, ensuring that the whole thing doesn't collapse into chaos. Yet, every now and then, a drummer comes along who makes you realize that rhythm isn't merely supporting the music... it is the music.

It's a modern perspective from a musician whose roots are traditional. After all, Gino grew up surrounded by fusion music. While many Western drummers spend years trying to understand Indian rhythm systems, he absorbed them almost by osmosis. “I grew up surrounded by fusion music, so it feels very natural to incorporate Hindustani and Carnatic rhythms into jazz, rock and pop music.” This naturalness is what separates him from many technically brilliant drummers. He doesn't seem interested in displaying complexity for its own sake. Instead, he talks about understanding music “in its purest form” and keeping an open mind.

His most important lessons came from Indian classical music. “It taught me the use of numbers in a symmetrical manner, using beat cycles of the Indian rhythmic system (taal) and then applying these in jazz, rock and fusion.” It's also why jazz musicians often find common ground with Indian classical artists. “The key element in both Jazz and Indian Classical is improvisation,” he explains. “The spontaneity of creating music on the spot allows both these styles to blend and work together well.”

This idea of spontaneity comes up repeatedly throughout our conversation. For Gino, music is at its most exciting when it is alive. This is why he remains a passionate advocate for live musicians, despite all the technological advances transforming modern recording. Technology has undoubtedly made the life of a session musician easier, he admits. Studios are better equipped, recording tools are more sophisticated, and workflows are more efficient than ever before.

But there is a limit. “The feel and expression of a musician playing live on a track is irreplaceable,” he says. “It adds a certain spark to the song.”

It's a sentiment shaped by decades of recording. Gino has witnessed Bollywood's relationship with drumming evolve dramatically. There was a period when drum machines became the industry's preferred solution because recording live drums was expensive and often technically challenging. Today, the pendulum is swinging back. “Studios in India own better gear and are well equipped to record live drums. This has led to many composers using live drums on Bollywood songs.” Ask him what separates a technically great drummer from a truly musical drummer, and his answer arrives instantly: “Feel, intention and sound.” Three words, no lecture required.

Of course, every musician secretly fantasizes about their dream band, and Gino is no exception. His ideal lineup includes his father Louiz Banks on keyboards, Rhythm Shaw on guitar, Mark Hartsuch on saxophone, Sheldon D'Silva on bass, and Vasundhara Vee on vocals. No egos, just musicians he loves playing with.

Then there is the myth he'd most like to destroy. “Drummers aren't good composers.” The list of counterexamples rolls off his tongue effortlessly: Billy Cobham, Simon Phillips, Virgil Donati, Chad Wackerman, Ranjit Barot. In other words, rhythm and creativity have never been mutually exclusive.

As World Music Day arrives, it is tempting to view Gino Banks as part of a musical dynasty. After all, being the son of the Godfather of Indian Jazz comes with certain expectations. Yet, what makes him interesting isn't where he came from. It's how he has taken those influences—Indian classical music, jazz improvisation, rock energy, modern technology—and built a voice that is unmistakably his own.

If he has one message for young drummers hoping to follow a similar path, it is simple: “Persevere. Don't give up. Work hard and develop a strong work ethic. Keep learning and play as much as you can.” It isn't glamorous advice. Then again, neither is drumming. The drummer's job is to keep time, hold everything together, and make everyone else sound better. Gino Banks has spent a lifetime doing exactly that. And on World Music Day 2026, that seems like a rhythm worth celebrating.