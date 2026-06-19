ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Hyderabad Joins France's 15-city 'Month of Music' Tour Fête de la Musique 2026 On World Music Day

On Sunday, 21 June, Hyderabad joins the global celebration of Fête de la Musique — World Music Day, the free, open-air music festival that began in France in 1982 and now takes place on the same day every year in over 120 countries. The city's 2026 edition is jointly produced by Alliance Française Hyderabad, Dark Vibe Society, George Hull Collective and Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad.

The celebrations at NEXT Galleria Mall will be inaugurated by Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Metropolitan Area & Urban Development Department (HMDA Limits), Government of Telangana, who will attend as the Chief Guest for the World Music Day celebrations in Hyderabad.

Both events are free and open to the public, with no registration required. From 4 pm, NEXT Galleria Mall in Panjagutta hosts an open community stage featuring nearly two dozen Hyderabad artists and bands. From 8.30 pm, the celebration moves to EXT in Film Nagar for Alright Mela: Mediterranean Rhythms, alongside DJ Beedibreak. Alright Mela is a Franco-Moroccan trio blending Gnawa traditions, electric oud, hypnotic beats, and electronic sounds into a high-energy live experience. The trio is travelling from Chandigarh (18 June) and Bhopal (19 June) to Hyderabad (21 June), before continuing to Pune (23 June) and Mumbai (24 June) — bringing its Mediterranean rhythms out of the concert hall and into the heart of each city it visits.