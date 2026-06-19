Hyderabad Joins France's 15-city 'Month of Music' Tour Fête de la Musique 2026 On World Music Day
Two events reflect what Fête de la Musique has always stood for: music taken out of formal venues, free and open to all.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
On Sunday, 21 June, Hyderabad joins the global celebration of Fête de la Musique — World Music Day, the free, open-air music festival that began in France in 1982 and now takes place on the same day every year in over 120 countries. The city's 2026 edition is jointly produced by Alliance Française Hyderabad, Dark Vibe Society, George Hull Collective and Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad.
The celebrations at NEXT Galleria Mall will be inaugurated by Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Metropolitan Area & Urban Development Department (HMDA Limits), Government of Telangana, who will attend as the Chief Guest for the World Music Day celebrations in Hyderabad.
Both events are free and open to the public, with no registration required. From 4 pm, NEXT Galleria Mall in Panjagutta hosts an open community stage featuring nearly two dozen Hyderabad artists and bands. From 8.30 pm, the celebration moves to EXT in Film Nagar for Alright Mela: Mediterranean Rhythms, alongside DJ Beedibreak. Alright Mela is a Franco-Moroccan trio blending Gnawa traditions, electric oud, hypnotic beats, and electronic sounds into a high-energy live experience. The trio is travelling from Chandigarh (18 June) and Bhopal (19 June) to Hyderabad (21 June), before continuing to Pune (23 June) and Mumbai (24 June) — bringing its Mediterranean rhythms out of the concert hall and into the heart of each city it visits.
Maud Miquau, Director of Alliance Française Hyderabad, sees this year's two events as two expressions of the same idea: “Fête de la Musique was born in France in 1982 on a simple idea: that music belongs everywhere, played by anyone, for anyone who happens to be passing by. This year in Hyderabad, that idea takes two forms on the same evening — the city's own musicians filling NEXT Galleria Mall with sound, and Alright Mela bringing the rhythms of the Mediterranean to EXT as part of its India tour. Both, in their own way, carry that same spirit of music as a gift, freely given.”
Hyderabad's Open Stage
At NEXT Galleria Mall, the stage belongs entirely to the city. Selected through an open call for submissions, the line-up of nearly two dozen acts spans Carnatic-progressive rock, jazz, opera and musical theatre, hip-hop, French chanson, indie, retro and Bollywood fusion — school ensembles and solo performers sharing the same stage as seasoned bands. The evening builds towards a closing set by The Hyderabad Voices, the city's 40-member secular community choir.
Amita Desai, Director of Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, sees that range as the point of the evening: “For Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, World Music Day has always been about cultural exchange in its truest sense — German, French and Indian institutions coming together behind a stage that belongs entirely to the city's own musicians. Watching the line-up grow more diverse each year, in genre and in generation, is what keeps us coming back to this festival.”
George Hull, who curated this year's NEXT Galleria Mall line-up, found that same diversity in the submissions themselves: “Curating the line-up at NEXT Galleria Mall this year has been one of my favourite parts of World Music Day — going through this year's submissions and watching this city's range come through: Carnatic prog-rock next to jazz piano, hip-hop next to French chanson, a young singer's pop cover next to a forty-member choir. That's Hyderabad's music scene in one evening.”
A Stop on the India Tour
As evening turns to night, the celebration moves to EXT for Alright Mela: Mediterranean Rhythms, alongside DJ Beedibreak. Alright Mela is a duo whose sets blend Mediterranean and Arabic-inspired melodies with 1980s electro-tape textures, building a sound the group describes as Mediterranean electro-trance. The Hyderabad show is part of Fête de la Musique 2026's India-wide “Month of Music,” presented by the French Institute in India across 15 cities, in which Alright Mela tours alongside fellow French acts bAlllAd and Kelly ou Moi.
Vaibhav Kumar Modi, Founder of Dark Vibe Society, says, “Hyderabad's musicians keep proving there's no shortage of talent in this city — just a shortage of stages. This year we're giving them one of the biggest yet at NEXT Galleria Mall, and then handing the evening over to Alright Mela's Mediterranean Rhythms at EXT. Local talent and international sounds, on the same day, in the same city — that, to me, is what World Music Day in Hyderabad should feel like.”
Together, the two events reflect what Fête de la Musique has always stood for: music taken out of formal venues and into the heart of the city, free and open to anyone who wants to listen.
Festival Highlights
- NEXT Galleria Mall, Panjagutta — Sunday, 21 June | 4 pm – 8 pm
Featuring: Musical Keys Ensemble (student ensemble), Rohit H. Sivaram (Carnatic prog-rock), Gianna Mukerjee (pop), Anupam Kunapalli (jazz piano), Sanjana Akasam (jazz musical theatre), Glen Eagles (pop-fusion Bollywood), Megan Jane Satur (pop), Paul & Maya (retro duo), Uma Sridhar (French solo), Rajib Sarkar (freestyle flute), Hudson (pop), Pandemonium (rock), Ankur Dang Duo, Milania Mukerjee (pop), V S Madhu Haasini (pop & classical), Abstruse (hip-hop), Aparna (French pop), Bhavya Kolla (indie), Daniel Geiles (jazz-funk-blues), The Long Parade (Euro-indie-pop), Bhavana (pop), Underdog Project (emancipation songs).
- Closing performance: The Hyderabad Voices (40-member secular community choir)
Alright Mela: Mediterranean Rhythms, EXT — Sunday, 21 June | 8.30 pm onwards | with DJ Beedibreak
- Entry: Free and open to the public at both venues — no registration required
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